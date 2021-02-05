Eastwood beat Rossford 77-9 on Thursday at home.

Eastwood improves to 13-5 and 8-4 in the NBC. Rossford falls to 1-14 (0-11).

Eastwood was led by Kenna Souder with 18 points, Aubrey Haas with 16 points and Kaitlyn Luidhardt with 13 points.

