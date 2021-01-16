Eastwood beat Lake 60-45 on Saturday to improve to 10-4 overall and 7-3 in conference. Aubrey Haas led the way with 22 points. Kaitlyn Luidhardt added 12 points.
Lake fell to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in conference.
