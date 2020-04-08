PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood High School, a Division III boys soccer school, is seeking applicants for the boys head soccer coaching position for the 2020-21 school year.
Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Director of Athletics of Eastwood Local Schools, Jeff Hill either through email or mail. Information can be sent to jhill@eastwoodschools.org or Eastwood High School, 4900 Sugar Ridge Rd., Pemberville Ohio 43450. Questions can be directed by email to Hill. The application deadline is April 24.