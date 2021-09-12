TIFFIN — The Eastwood girls cross country team scored 104 points to win the 20-team Tiffin Carnival Division II race.
Eastwood sophomore Avery Bowman was the Eagles’ top runner, finishing in 19:45.5 to place sixth out of 125 runners.
Eastwood sophomore Haley Sponaugle (20:19.6) was 12th, freshman Leah Emch (20:29.5) finished in 15th, sophomore Zoe Ramsey (21:18.7) was 33rd, junior Talia Baum (21:25.90 placed 38th and senior Maisy Stevenson (21:48.7) was 46th.
Shelby (116) finished second, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (140) third, Hathaway Brown (165) fourth, and Ashtabula Edgewood (166) fifth.
In the boys race, Eastwood placed 31st out of 35 teams, scoring 848 points.
Dayton Carroll (92) won the championship, followed by Cuyahoga Valley Christian (115), Shelby (129), West Liberty-Salem (133) and Decatur Belmont, Ind. (188).
Junior Justin Hefflinger was the top Eastwood runner, crossing the finish line in 19:29 to place 124th out of 231 runners. Other Eastwood runners were freshman Jesse Poiry (20:21.7), freshman John Stewart (20:29.3), freshman Connor Carroll-Schramm (22:08.7) and sophomore Seth Bisbee (23:22.3).
Yellow Jackets D-I runners-up
In Division I, the Perrysburg girls finished second, scoring 99 points to trail Shaker Heights (44). Mentor (100) was third, followed by Bedford, Mich. (111) and Bay Village Bay (170).
Perrysburg senior Aubrey Duhaime finished as individual runner-up, crossing the line in 18:30.5 to place behind champion Mia Compton-Engle (18:22.5), a junior from Shaker Heights.
Perrysburg freshman Ava Beeks (18;51.8) was fifth, sophomore Sydney Daudelin (20.01) finished in 17th, junior Anna Sophia-Gower (20.20.9) was 24th and junior Sophie Smith (21:23.2) was 51st.
The Perrysburg boys finished 10th and Bowling Green boys finished 18th out of 28 teams during the D-I meet.
Cleveland St. Ignatius won the championship, scoring 59 points, followed by Lakewood St. Edward (126), Olentangy Orange (154), Mentor (188) and Solon (204). The Yellow Jackets scored 354 and the Bobcats scored 407.
For Perrysburg, junior Andrew Beeks was the top runner, finishing in 46th of 189 runners with a time of 17:02.4.
Other Perrysburg runners were freshman Andrew Clark (17:17.1), sophomore A.J. Bohman (17:31), junior Zachary Madaras (17:32.3), junior Jack Hayes (17:43), sophomore Ethan Laeng (17:46) and junior Brendan Reddmann (18:00.8).
BG’s top runner, senior Andrew Partin, finished in 31st with a time of 16:45.
Other Bobcats were junior Evan Romero (17:26.6), sophomore Aidan Novinsky (17:29), freshman Erek Kendrick (17:59.4), junior Jackson Krueger (18:10.7), sophomore Garrett Bateson (18:29.9) and sophomore Jake Amspoker (19:01.8).