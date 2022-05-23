DIVISION II DISTRICT GIRLS TRACK
EASTWOOD, LAKE, ROSSFORD @ OAK HARBOR
OAK HARBOR—Eastwood girls won three field event championships at the District II track meet at Oak Harbor High School.
Julia Sabo won the pole vault (11 feet), Olivia Newsome won the discus (121-4), and Ava Kiefer won the shot put (37-9¼).
Finishing second for the Eagles was Leah Emch in the 1600 (5:37.94), the 4x200 relay (1:47.88) and the 4x800 relay (10:18.51),
Finishing fourth was Emma Downs in the 200 (27.12), Kayden Firsdon in the 800 (2:31.84) and Aubrey Haas in the 100 (17.03) and the 300 (49.12). The top four advance to regionals.
Rossford’s Clare Logan won the high jump (5-4), long jump (18-8¼) and was second in the 100 (26.14).
For Lake, Brianna Braatz finished third in the 200 (26.51) and Haden Schroyer in the 1600 (5:51.78). Lake’s 4x200 relay (1:48.03) placed fourth.