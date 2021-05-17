PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood boys track and field saw their 19-straight championship streak brought to an end Saturday at the NBC Track and Field Championships while the Eastwood girls continued their streak, winning their 20th straight title.
Genoa took home their first conference track and field title in school history scoring 139 to Eastwood’s 132. The Eagle girls took home a wide victory, winning with 183 points to second-place Woodmore’s 123.50.
The Eastwood girls saw six first-place finishes. Ava Kiefer in the shot put (39-1.5); Mikayla Hoelter in the long jump (15-10.25); Julia Sabo, who won the NBC Field Event Athlete of the Year, broke the NBC record in the pole vault (11-00); Aubrey Haas in the 300 Meter Hurdles (48.71); The 4x400 meter relay (Hoelter, Amelia Ward, Haas and Maisy Stevenson) and the 4x100 meter relay (Saylor King, Sabo, Emma Downs and Reilly Might).
The Eastwood girls saw 18 total top three finishes in the meet.
The Eastwood boys had just one winner; Bryce Koprowski-Kistner in the long jump (21-0.5), and saw 12 top-three finishes in the meet including Noah Smith who finished second in the 110 meter hurdles (15.89) and third in the 300 meter hurdles (41.87) and Ryder Boice who finished third the 100 meter dash (11.71) and second in the 4x100 meter relay (Boice, Zach Kwiatkowski, Koprowski-Kistner and Jake Limes).
The Otsego and Rossford boys also had impressive meets with the Knights finishing third with 126 points, just 13 points off the winner, and Rossford fourth with 101 points.
The Knights saw three winners: Cade Limes in the shot put (47-1.75); Dakota Keifer in the pole vault (13-6); and Ashton Serrato in the 400 meter dash (51.79). Serrato also took home the athlete of year award. They had nine top-three finishers in total.
The Bulldogs saw seven event winners. Jamari Croom took home the athlete of the meet award by winning the 100 meter dash (11.28), the 200 meter dash (22.92), the 4x100 meter relay (Croom, Nito Hernandez, Herbie Eckhart and Nate Gladiuex) and the 4x200 meter relay (Croom, Hernandez, Eckhart and Gladiuex). Ethan Neblock won in the 1600 (4:38.14) and 3200 (10:8.69) meter runs as well as the 4x800 meter relay (Neblock, Dylan McCann, Malachi Shugert and Ian Clark). Those seven victories were the only top-three finishes for the Bulldogs.
The Elmwood girls finished third with 83.5 points and saw two event winners: Anna Barber in the discus throw (125) and Madelyn Davis in the high jump (5-0). The Royals saw five total top-five finishers.
The Elmwood boys took fifth with a score of 65.5 and had three event winners. Jackson Childress in the discus throw (150-5) and Barrett Coleman in the 110 Meter Hurdles (15.02) and the 300 Meter Hurdles (40.66). Childress won the field athlete of the meet award. They had six top-three finishes in total.
The Lake girls took fifth with a score of 63.5 and had one event winner and two top three finishes. Ava Ayers was the lone victor taking the 400 Meter Dash (1:01.36). Hayley St. John took second in the shot put (34-8).
The Lake boys took sixth with a score of 47.5. They had four top-three finishes. Kaleb Rucker took second in the long jump (19-11.5) and Figgy Garcia took third in the 400 meter dash (54.37), the 4x400 relay (Garcia, Kaleb Rucker, Caleb Day and Xayden Wilkes) and the 4x200 meter relay (Garcia, Rucker, Day and Wilkes).
The Rossford girls took sixth with 53 points and the Otsego girls took seventh with 42. Rossford had four top three finishes. Shannon Henderly was third in long jump (15-5.75); the 4x200 relay team took second (Lilly Leganik, Madison Stacey, Mia DeBortoli and Anna Schunk); Natalise Martens took third in the 300 Meter Hurdles (53.13); and Madison Stacey took second in the 200 meter dash (26.97). Otsego’s lone top-three finish was Addysen Limes’s second place in the pole vault (9-6). Abigail Gase also competed in the wheelchair shot put for the Knights (18-0.75).
All competitors will now move on to preparing for the upcoming district meets.