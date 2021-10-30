TIFFIN — The Eastwood girls cross country team advanced to the state meet after finishing second at the Division II regional meet at Hedges-Boyer Park.
The top three teams, Lexington (76), Eastwood (93) and Shelby (119) advanced to the state meet, to be held at Fortress Obetz and Memoral Park south of Columbus on November 6.
Eastwood freshman Leah Emch (19:50.8) was the Eagles’ top finisher, placing eighth out of 98 runners. Lexington junior Emma Wise won the individual championship in 19:21.1.
Eastwood sophomore Avery Bowman (20:08.4) finished 14th, sophomore Haley Sponaugle (20:17.2) was 16th, junior Talie Baum (21:19.1) was 35th, sophomore Zoe Ramsey (22:18.2) was 46th, sophomore Cameron Sechkar (22:24.8) was 50th and senior Maisy Stevenson (23:14.1) was 64th.
In the D-II boys race, Otsego scored 210 points to finish eighth and failed to advance to state.
Otsego freshmen Wesley Kellermeier (18:31), Jack Seeger (18:31.1), and Nathan Strahm (18:33.5) along with senior Brandon Serrato (18:36.3) and junior Joseph Brewster (18:36.5) took the 50th through 54th place spots out of 85 runners.
Otsego sophomore Vance Weaver (18:50.1) finished in 60th place and senior Nicholas Seeger (19:54.2) was 77th.
Maumee senior Eric Board (16:16.5) won the individual race, and the top three teams advancing to state were Lexington (64), Lima Shawnee (76) and Shelby (81).