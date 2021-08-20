PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood opened up the season with a 42-19 home win over Ottawa-Glandorf.
The weather conditions had Eastwood players cramping throughout the game. To Eastwood head coach Craig Rutherford, the humid conditions showed how deep this team is.
“I’m proud of the guys that had to come in and find a way to pull out this win. It wasn’t pretty at the end, but it was fun,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford also said he was proud of the team’s fast start. At halftime, the Eagles were up 28-7.
Eastwood quarterback Lake Boos was impressive for his first career start at the position. He went 9-12 with 157 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran three times for 11 yards.
Boos would be a victim to the weather. He was cramping during the whole second half, missing one drive in the third quarter.
Rutherford said he was impressed with the plays Boos made and how well he played through the cramping.
“To cramp up the entire second half and still come in and have some nice passes showed how tough he was. He’s a guy we can build around,” Rutherford said.
Byrce Koprowski-Kistner led the way on the ground with 131 yards in 19 attempts. He also had two long touchdown runs of 26 yards and 44 yards.
Tight end Andrew Arntson led Eastwood in receiving touchdowns with two. Case Boos rushed and caught for a touchdown.
The Titans of Ottawa-Glandorf had some success through the air.
Quarterback Laden Jordan had 306 yards with two touchdowns. His two top targets were Caleb Kuhlman, who had 145 yards, and Colin White with 126.
Kuhlman also threw a touchdown to White. White had two receiving touchdowns. Kuhlman would have one receiving touchdown.
The defense for Eastwood did create some turnovers. The kickoff team recovered a fumble and Lake Boos recorded an interception.
Eastwood also had two sacks in the game. Defensive end Emmet Getz had 1.5 sacks to lead the team.
The Eagles will travel to Bowling Green High School for next week’s game.