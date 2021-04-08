Sophomore Delaney Maynard came up a double short of hitting for the cycle on Wednesday, as Eastwood softball handily defeated Genoa 8-1 at home.
Freshman Cassie Kieper got the start in the circle for the Eagles and shut down the Comets in the top of the first inning. In the bottom, the Eagles struck first with a home run off the bat of Maynard and a single from Sam Sibbersen.
“Starting out the first inning with a home run is a kicker that will build your confidence,” Eastwood head coach Joe Wyant said after the game.
That gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead after one inning, a lead that they never relinquished.
Kieper continued to be dominant on the mound keeping the Comets scoreless through the next three innings while striking out five.
The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, first off a triple from Maynard that drove in Katie Oestrich and then a sacrifice fly off the bat of freshman Lilly Escobedo.
The Comets broke through in the top of the fifth inning, as Courtney Chapinski homered to center field to cut the lead to 5-1.
The Eagles added three more runs in the top of the fifth to make it 8-1 and that proved to be out of reach for Genoa.
“This has been the most complete game that we have played all year. We didn’t have an error and we had 16 hits,” Wyant said.
The win moves the Eagles to 8-1 overall, 2-0 NBC while the Comets fall to 1-6, 0-2 NBC.
Starting out the season 2-0 in the NBC is certainly a boon to these Eagles who are looking to win their fifth straight NBC title this season.
“It feels good starting out the league 2-0. We had our first league game on Monday against Fostoria,” Eastwood junior Kaitlyn Luidhardt said.
Kieper was good all day from the circle as she threw a complete game, giving up just one earned run on two hits, striking out five.
From the plate it was Maynard that led the Eagles, as she went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. Jessyca Smith also had a good day at the plate. She also went 3-for-4 and drove in one run.