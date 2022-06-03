ELIDA — A big fifth inning proved to be the difference as Eastwood’s season ended with a 5-1 loss to Ottawa Hills in a Division III regional semifinal at Ed Sandy Field.
The Green Bears (26-5), ranked eighth in Ohio, scored a run in the second inning and three runs in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead and never looked back.
Ottawa Hills pitcher Sebastian Stevens pitched a near-perfect game, allowing one run on one hit to go with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
“He was fantastic,” said Eastwood coach Kevin Leady. “He worked quickly attacking our hitters, threw all three pitches for strikes in any count. He had total control today. As a former pitcher, I can appreciate his game, even though it was against my Eagles.”
In the top of the fifth, Truman Talbott and A.J. George both grounded out to shortstop to start the frame, but the No. 2 hitter in the lineup, Alex Nemunaitis, singled. Then Blake Gnepper drew a walk and Stevens doubled to bring Nemunaitis home. Andy Nemunaitis hit a two-run single to give the Bears a four-run lead and control of the game.
“Their hitters did a tremendous job of working Ethan (Rapp),” said Leady. “They made him earn every out.”
Stevens had two hits, an RBI and scored a run, George went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Andy Nemunaitis drove in two runs.
Rapp pitched six innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits to go with four strikeouts and three walks.
Lake Boos had Eastwood’s lone hit and Case Boos scored the team’s only run in the sixth inning.
It was the final game for five Eastwood seniors — Lake Boos, Isaac Cherry, Andrew Arnston, Dylan Hoffman and Toby Marten. They won 65 games in the last three seasons and some of them contributed to a basketball team that won a Northern Buckeye Conference title and a district championship, as well as a football team that won eight games and had a playoff victory.
“They’ve left a mark on our program. Their leadership will be greatly missed,” said Leady. “They left our program in a better place and have shown the younger kids how to work hard and how to approach the game on a daily basis.”
The Eagles’ season ends with them having won a league championship and a second consecutive district title. They have a 26-2 record and a No. 2 ranking in the state.
“(Saying goodbye) is never easy. I thanked them for all they’ve given to this team and thanked the seniors for their four years,” Leady said. “I also told them how proud of them I was. A record of 26-2 is nothing to hang their head on. Today just wasn’t our day.”
Eastwood will return a number of key players and should contend for a league title.
“We do return great pieces, but some of our younger guys will need to be ready to step up,” said Leady. “The future is bright and we have a great group coming back.”