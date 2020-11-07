FINDLAY — It was a battle of the Eagles on Saturday afternoon — and battle is the right word for it — as Liberty-Benton was able to edge Eastwood 2-0 in the Division III Region 10 regional final.
Despite the 2-0 score, Eastwood controlled a lot of the action in the game, outshooting Liberty-Benton 16-7 in the contest, played at Liberty-Benton. But Liberty-Benton was efficient, putting two of their seven shots on target, with both of them finding the back of the net.
It was a competitive game, with the Eagles leading the final shot total 16-7 but they just weren’t able to come away with goal.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and they seemed to be working, we were possessing a lot more,” Eastwood head coach Megan Rutherford said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net and that’s the important part.”
With the loss, Eastwood finishes 18-3 on the season. Liberty-Benton moves to 16-2-2 and will now advance to play the winner of Kirtland and Canfield South Range in the state semifinals.
Liberty-Benton is not new to this type of success. They defeated Kirtland in the state semifinal last season, but eventually fell in the title game.
Liberty-Benton head coach Matt Pagano knew that this team had the talent to do it again.
“Before we knew we had a season, we knew we had the players to get back there,” Pagano said. “This time we want to win the whole thing.
Liberty Benton’s win didn’t come easy and Eastwood played right with the opposing Eagles the entire game.
“Eastwood is a great team, just as good as us. We are just thankful that we were able to come out on top,” Pagano said .
The first goal of the game came from Liberty-Benton’s Olivia Bodie when she broke away from the Eastwood defense and fiound herself one-on-one with keeper Libby Dix.
She slotted the ball in the bottom right corner to give Liberty-Benton the 1-0 edge with 7:43 left in the first half.
Liberty-Benton would head into the half with that 1-0 lead, despite Eastwood getting twice as many shots off with an 8-4 advantage in the first half.
In the second half, Eastwood would again get multiple shots on goal but it would be Liberty-Benton that would find the back of the net again off a cross in from senior Maya Rickle that found the head of fellow senior Alexis Rickenbacher.
Eastwood would continue to battle, testing Liberty-Benton keeper Sophie Aschemeier all game. Their best chance came off a free kick by sophomore Kaylee Simon that was barely fisted away by the keeper.
Aubrey Haas, who scored two goals in Eastwood’s 2-1 overtime victory against Archbold on Tuesday, also had a few good looks that just weren’t able to find the target.
It is a disappointing result for the Eagles, a team that now finishes with a district championship, an NBC championship and an 18-3 record. Rutherford knows this isn’t the end of the success for her program.
“We are very young team. We are graduating our goalie and one other senior. So this entire team will be back and with this team tournament experience behind them,” Rutherford said. “We plan to be back at this stage next year and beyond. That’s their goal, they want to go all the way so they are going to use this as their fuel looking forward into next year and how they prepare. I’m excited for them and I look forward to them doing big things.”