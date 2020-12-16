Eastwood girls basketball moved to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the NBC with a 76-24 win over Rossford on Tuesday night.
The Eagles got off to a fast start in the first quarter going up 21-6 and never looked back. Aubrey Haas was the teams leading scorer with 16 points, 14 of those 16 points coming in the second and third quarter.
Haas was followed closely behind by Kayla Buehler who scored 15 points on three makes from beyond the arc.
For the Bulldogs it was Gabby Boyd who led the team with 10 points. Only four other players scored for the team. The Bulldogs didn’t connect from long range at all in the game.
With the loss the Bulldogs fall to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the NBC on the season.
Next up for the Eagles will be Otsego the following Tuesday after Lake cancelled their game yesterday and the next two after it including the one against the Eagles. For Rossford it will be Genoa on Saturday.
Elmwood girl’s basketball also got a win as well on Tuesday night continuing their undefeated season. They defeated Otsego 65-30 and moved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in NBC play.
Much like Eastwood, the Royals took a commanding lead after one quarter of play, leading 21-3 after the first quarter. The Knights would fare better in the third quarter putting up 12 points but followed that up by only scoring one2 point in the third quarter.
Brooklyn Thrash led the Royals in scoring as she notched 16 points. Thrash also led the team in rebounds with nine, one short of a double-double.
Anna Barber was also dominant in the post for the Royals as she notched 11 points and eight rebounds.
For the Knights it was sophomore Lauren Hillesheim that led them in scoring with nine points. Freshman Emily Genson was just behind her with eight points.
Otsego falls to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the NBC with the loss.
Next up for the Royals will be Woodmore on Saturday, for the Knights it will be Fostoria on Saturday.