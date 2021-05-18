MAUMEE — Eastwood softball scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday, defeating Lake 2-1 in a Division III district semifinal at Maumee.
The win moves the Eagles to 19-6 on the season. Lake finishes their season at 17-12.
Both teams scored early with the Eagles getting a run off of Lake starting pitcher Mackenzie Mickens in the first inning. The run came after Lily Escobedo reached on an error and Kaitlyn Luidhardt tripled her in.
Lake evened the score at one in the very next inning after Abbie Rymers doubled and later came across the plate on an error.
Neither team scored again until the final inning as Mickens and Eastwood pitcher Cassie Kieper were both dominant in the circle.
The winning run came after Grace Kingery singled, Kieper walked, Maddie Pioterek singled and Jaylee Souder drove the winning run in via a walk-off single.
Kieper got the win for the Eagles, going seven innings and giving up a run (not earned) on four hits, 11 strikeouts and no walks. Mickens received the loss for the Flyers, going seven innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits, five strikeouts and five walks.
Luidhardt and Escobedo led the way at the plate for the Eagles as Luidhardt went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Escobedo went 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Jessie Materni and Rymers were the only two able to notch a hit for the Flyers. Materni went 3-for-3 while Rymers went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
The Eagles now move on to face Otsego in district finals at Rolf Park in Maumee on Thursday. They have lost to the Knights by a combined 23-2 in two games this season.