Eastwood girls basketball defeated Genoa on senior night 57-29 thanks to a commanding third quarter run.
The win moves the Eagles to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 inside the NBC. The Comets fall to 1-2 with the loss and 0-1 in NBC.
Saturday was senior night for Eastwood as Reegan Sheets, Hannah Friend, Jaylee Souder and Emma Finley were all recognized before the game. Sheets, Friend and Souder all got the start for the Eagles.
Both teams played a sloppy brand of basketball and didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in the first quarter of the game as the Comets found themselves in front 9-7 after one quarter of play.
The Eagles would come out firing in the second quarter, however, stretching their lead to as much as six in the period. But the Comets would be able to hang with the Eagles and head into the locker room trailing by just two 23-21.
Aubrey Haas led all scorers in the first half with 10 while Caitlin Cruickshank led the Comets with eight. Paige Rost of the Eagles and Hannah Bradfield of the Comets also pitched in five points of their own.
“Honestly we felt like we didn’t play our best basketball in the first half. So we just told the girls to stay the course, we made a couple of minor adjustments, we felt like our depth was wearing on them a little bit so we wanted to come out and utilize our presses a little more and those were really effective,” Eastwood head coach Nick Schmetlz said.
Those minor adjustments proved to be big for the Eagles in the third quarter as they would go on a 25-5 run throughout the whole third quarter to take a commanding 48-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we mixed in our man-to-man press and our zone full court press really well. On the defensive end when, they would break the press we did a really good job rebounding and that started our fast break and we were able to run a little bit. Brenna Moenter was able to run the floor, she got some good looks in the third quarter so offensively and defensively everything was clicking for us in the third quarter,” Schmeltz said.
As Schmeltz said, Moenter, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, was big for the Eagles in that third quarter run. She had eight points in the period all coming from the paint off of good looks from the perimeter.
Schmeltz and the Eagles clearly made it a focus to get her the ball in the post both on the break and in their set offense and it worked.
“We feel with Brenna being in the middle of the offense at 6-foot-3 and she’s long, we’ve got to be consistent with getting her looks and touches on the insides. Our girls did a really good job of looking for her,” Schmeltz said. “That was really good for Brenna to play well tonight.”
The fourth quarter didn’t add up to much as both teams would combine for just 13 points and Eastwood would walk away with the convincing win.
For the Comets, it was senior guard Caitlin Cruickshank who led them with 13 points on the night.
Next up for the Eagles will be a home game against Rossford on Tuesday.