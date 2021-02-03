PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood boys basketball defeated Woodmore 56-42 at home on Tuesday night.
With the victory Eastwood moves to 8-5 overall and 6-1 in the NBC. Woodmore falls to 9-7 overall and 5-4 in the NBC.
It was all Eagles straight from the jump as they led 15-8 at the end of the second quarter. That lead would grow in the second quarter and Eastwood was up 32-18 at the end of the first half.
At the start of the second half, the Wildcats cut a little bit into Eastwood’s lead, getting it down to 11 at the end of the third quarter, but that would not be enough and the Eagles earned their sixth NBC win of the season.
The Eagles had three players score in double figures. Isaac Badenhop led with 16 points. Case Boos added 13 and Jacob Meyer added 10. The Eagles had just two successful threes on the night, both coming from Badenhop.
Leading the way for Woodmore was Hunter Allen, who had 17 points.
Next up for the Eagles is an away contest with the undefeated Rossford Bulldogs on Friday.