PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood boys basketball saw four players score in double figures as they defeated Elmwood 63-52 at home Tuesday night.
With the win Eastwood moves to 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the NBC. Elmwood falls to 6-7 overall and 1-5 in the NBC with the loss.
Eastwood jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back. They led 33-23 at halftime.
Elmwood junior Bryce Reynolds led all scorers with 20 points, freshman Kade Lentz also added 13 points for the Royals.
For the Eagles, Emmet Getz led with 16 points. Case Boos added 14, Jacob Meyer added 13 and Andrew Arnston added 10.
Next up for Eastwood will be a road matchup with Genoa on Friday. Elmwood will welcome undefeated Rossford to their home gym on Friday.