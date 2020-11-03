PEMBERVILLE - Despite defeating Archbold 2-1, Eastwood controlled most of the game Tuesday night to advance to the regional finals.
The Eagles move to 18-2 with the win and will now be up against Liberty Benton on Saturday for a place in the state final four.
“My message to them tonight was ‘we’re making history, we’re making history, let’s make history’ — we’ve been to the sweet 16 the last three years and we finally wanted to get through that hurdle,” Eastwood head coach Megan Rutherford said. “I’m not ready to be done and they said ‘we’re not either.’”
Aubrey Haas, who netted both goals for the Eagles on the night, raced towards a loose ball with just over a minute left in the first overtime period and was able to get to the ball first, putting it in the back of the net and giving the Eagles the victory.
Haas who according to Rutherford struggled early on in the season, was a crucial part in the win for the Eagles tonight.
“Every attacker goes through droughts and I feel like at the start of the season she had her drought. She really takes pride in her defense, which makes her feel like she can do anything. She’s a vicious defender so then it sets herself up for good goal scoring opportunities, and that definitely happened tonight,” she said.
The score was tied at zero after one half of play, despite Eastwood having a clear lead in shots in the game. But with 25 minutes left in the game, the Eagles were able to win a free kick. A cross on the free kick from sophomore Kaylynn Simon found the head of Haas who was able to put it in the back of the net and give the Eagles the lead.
The Eagles would keep on pressuring the Blue Streaks, coming close to stretching their lead but were never able to do so.
As time started running low, Archbold was able to find some success in the counterattack and had a few near misses before Leah McQuade was able to find a rebound off of an Archbold shot and tie the game at one with just seven minutes remaining.
This could have been a deflating moment for Eastwood but coming off an 11-shot penalty kick bout in the regional finals with Woodmore prepared them for having to perform late.
“We had just been in an overtime. We had been in two overtimes. If you are mentally tough enough for that then you are fine for another overtime,” Rutherford said.
For Rutherford, it was their young back four, composed of two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior, that were able to make the difference on the night.
“All season we’ve been really building them up. Our only experience back there is our goalie who is a senior,” Rutherford said. “Just the slow progression and the patience just getting better everyday, getting smarter everyday, learning more about the game everyday. These guys just want to get better for each other.”
Now as the team heads to play Liberty-Benton on Saturday, Rutherford knows that this team has what it takes to continue making a run.
“I think we are peaking at the right time,” Rutherford said. “We all have one goal, I mean these girls want to make it to the final, so we are doing our best to get them there.”