Eastwood Football

Eastwood's Bryce Koprowski-Kistner runs the ball last year against Lake.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PEMBERVILLE — Under coach Craig Rutherford and the previous coach, his father and long-time coach Jerry Rutherford, the Rutherfords have built Eastwood’s program to where the Eagles rarely rebuild, but always reload.

Leading the charge this year is 5-foot-10, 161-pound senior quarterback and defensive back Case Boos, who takes over the signal calling for his brother Lake Boos, who moved on to play college football.

0
0
0
0
0