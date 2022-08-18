PEMBERVILLE — Under coach Craig Rutherford and the previous coach, his father and long-time coach Jerry Rutherford, the Rutherfords have built Eastwood’s program to where the Eagles rarely rebuild, but always reload.
Leading the charge this year is 5-foot-10, 161-pound senior quarterback and defensive back Case Boos, who takes over the signal calling for his brother Lake Boos, who moved on to play college football.
Last year Lake Boos completed 110-of-152 passes (72%) for 1.949 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 271 yards for 2,220 total offensive yards.
Last year, Case Boos was a first team All-NBC wide receiver and defensive back, and his speed and agility will help Eastwood in the running game as much as it does in its passing game.
“I might be biased, but I think Case Boos is the most explosive player in Northwest Ohio,” Rutherford said. “He does some really special things with the ball in his hands.”
Last year, Boos caught 61 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16.4 per catch, and he ran for 381 yards on 60 carries (6.3) and nine touchdowns.
Boos also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, two punt returns for TDs, two interceptions for scores, and he had 1,999 all-purpose yards, averaging 181.7 per game.
Rutherford says there are still other areas his team must improve on, in part because Boos is moving to QB.
“We just need to figure out who can catch the ball for us this year. We threw for 1,959 yards a year ago but have only 55 of those yards back at receiver,” Rutherford said. “Case Boos is obviously really talented, but he will be at quarterback. Our tight end and other split ends graduated.”
Joining Boos in the backfield is 5-9, 181-pound senior Bryce Koprowski-Kistner, a first team All-NBC running back who also excels defensively at linebacker.
The powerful Koprowski-Kistner led the Eagles in rushing with 983 yards on 168 carries (5.9) with 13 TDs, plus he caught four passes for 55 yards.
Bryce Hesselbart, a 5-9, 190-pound senior, will join Boos and Koprowski-Kistner in the offensive backfield, but also returns as a first team All-NBC linebacker.
In Rutherford’s wing-T offense, this three-headed monster of Boos, Hesserlbart and Koprowski-Kistner brings plenty of firepower which includes strength and speed.
“Those three all showed last year that they need to have the ball in their hands,” Rutherford said. “They give us a great mix of speed and power, and I think they strengths really complement each other. I also think they take pride in their faking and blocking, and that helps get the offense going.”
When you throw in a solid offensive line, you have all the weapons for the making of a good football team.
“Shayne O’Brien, Joey Grzegorczyk, and Anthony Molina all started games for us on the offensive line last season, and they have had some great practices,” Rutherford said. “With as much experience as we have back on the offensive line, that should be a strength of our team.
“Kaiden Sanchez started games at guard and defensive end last season when we had some injuries. We moved him to tight end this year, and he’s done a good job,” Rutherford said.
Dalton Hesselbart, a 6-1, 182-pound senior, was a second team All-NBC defensive end and 5-9, 190-pound senior Jordan Pickerel was a second team All-NBC offensive lineman, despite weighing under 200 pounds.
“Jordan Pickerel is as solid of a center as you’re going to find. He does everything really well,” Rutherford said.
Many of the same players will lead the 4-4 defense.
“Dalton Hesselbart and Jaleel Rayford are great athletes on the defensive line. I think their speed will give some teams trouble,” Rutherford said.
“Bryce Hesselbart and Case Boos have been two of our best players for the last two years, so I would expect more of the same from them,” he continued. “I’m excited to see Isaac Reynolds continue to make progress this year. He really made a lot of progress at linebacker last season.”