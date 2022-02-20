FOSTORIA — Eastwood clinched the outright Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball championship with a 67-51 road win over Fostoria on Saturday.
Eastwood finishes the regular season 19-3 overall and 13-1 in the NBC, one win better than second-place Rossford (16-6, 12-2). Both of the Bulldogs’ league losses came against Eastwood.
At Fostoria, Gavin DeWese led the Eagles with 22 points and Lake Boos scored 15.
Andrew Arntson scored nine, Jacob Meyer scored eight, Emmet Getz had five points, Case Boos scored four, Jake Limes scored three and Tristan Schuerman added one point.
Lakai Robinson led Fostoria with 18 points, Zach Ward scored 13, and Micah Johnson scored 12 points.
Jorda Ferguson and Jared Durst scored three apiece and Kristian Carter added two points for the Redmen.
To win the title, Eastwood had to win two games within 24 hours. The win over Fostoria came Saturday afternoon, just after the Eagles downed Otsego 59-26 Friday night.
Meyer scored 18 to lead the Eagles against the Knights, Case Boos had 14 points and Arntson scored nine.
Getz and Noah Smith scored five apiece, Lake Boos scored three, DeWese and Andrew Badenhop scored two apiece and Brady Weaver added one point.
Owen Weaver led Otsego with 10 points, Jack Simpson scored six and Michael Budge added four points.
Thomas Norrington, Andrew Gase and Chase Helberg added two points each for the Knights, which finishes the regular season 1-19 overall and 1-13 in the NBC.
BG-AW BOYS
WHITEHOUSE — Bowling Green boys basketball finished the regular season with a 61-38 rout over Northern Lakes League foe Anthony Wayne Saturday.
The Bobcats head into the tournament 12-10 overall and they were 7-7 in NLL play. AW closes at 9-13 and 5-9.
Zach Furnas led the Bobcats with 13 points, Jabari Conway scored 11, Evan Brandt scored nine and Brock Hastings scored eight points.
Jake Amspoker and Brayden Freyman scored six apiece, Ahmir Ruffin scored three points, Ryan Jackson and Jack Suelzer scored two apiece and Ashton Studer added one point.
For AW, Parker Schofield scored 14, Jacob Copley scored seven, Max Walton scored five and Evan Ray had four points.
Bryce Anderson scored three points and Grant Kinnee and Aiden Schmenk added two points each.
LAKOTA-FREMONT ST. JOSEPH BOYS
FREMONT — Lakota boys basketball finished the regular season 2-20 and 2-14 in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division after losing to Fremont St. Joseph, 55-54, in overtime Saturday.
J Matz led the Raiders with 27 points, Cam Burley scored 18, Logan Streacker scored five and Kinzer Dussel and Jacob Stuller scored two apiece.
For St. Joseph (5-16, 2-14), Jackson Wright scored 20 points, Brandon Grahl scored six, and Clay Stull and Grant Pert scored five apiece.
Zane Frey scored three points and Tyler Kocsis and Nick Anderson added two points each for the Crimson Streaks.
EASTWOOD-OTSEGO GIRLS
At Bowling Green High School Saturday, the Eastwood girls basketball team knocked off Otsego 53-10 to improve to 16-7 overall.
The Eagles advance to play Liberty Center tonight at 7:30, back at BGHS for a Division III sectional championship and right to move on to the district tournament.
Eastwood, which led 35-1 at halftime, was led by Kayla Buehler with 14 points and Aubrey Haas added 10 points.
For the Eagles, Paige Rost scored seven, Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored six, Amelia Ward scored four, and Saylor King and Sarah Spradling scored three each.
Kyrie Henline, Audrey Sandburg and Brenna Moenter scored two apiece for the Eagles.
The Eagles shot 46% (18-for-39) from the floor, including 3-of-15 from three-point territory. Eastwood made 14-of-21 free throws.
Otsego was 3-for-20 (15%) from the field, made one of four treys and was 3-for-8 from the line.
Sam Lehr led the Knights with five points, Sophie Dimmick scored three and Lauren Hillesheim added one point.
Two-thirds of Otsego’s players are freshmen, and they bow out winless in 23 games.
NORTH BALTIMORE-MAUMEE VALLEY GIRLS
FREMONT — Grace Hagemeyer had 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals and six blocks in leading North Baltimore to a 41-27 Division IV tournament win over Maumee Valley at Fremont Ross Saturday.
NB led by just one, 23-22, after three quarters but outscored the Hawks 18-5 over the final eight minutes to put the game on ice.
NB (15-8) advances to take on Tiffin Calvert tonight at 7 at Fremont Ross with the winner advancing to district play to take on the Toledo Christian-Arcadia winner at 7:30 on Thursday at Fostoria.
In Saturday’s game, Hailey Lennard had 10 points, three assists and five steals, Gabby Estrada scored six points, and Halie Inbody had five points, seven rebounds, and two assists for the Tigers.
Lydia Feehan scored three points and Emma Cotterman added two points for NB.
The Tigers outrebounded the Hawks 33-24, and NB was 13-for-46 from the field and 14-for-29 from the charity stripe.
Maumee Valley, which had 24 turnovers to NB’s 18, was 10-for-40 from the field and 4-for-17 from the line.
Kelyasia Harris led MV with nine points, Laya Gokula scored six points, Khari Bland had four points and Antonia Villa and Anaya Saini added two points each.
ARCHBOLD-LAKE GIRLS
SYLVANIA—Archbold (15-8) made 26-of-41 free throws to defeat Lake, 80-63, in a girls tournament game at Southview High School on Saturday.
Lake finishes the season 15-7. With two three-point goals, Lake senior Delani Robinson broke her own school record (previously 62) with 64.
Robinson scored 18 points, Sydney Stanley scored 12 and Elise Staczek scored 11 for the Flyers.
Addi Ziegier led the Blue Streaks with 35 points, including three treys and she made 12-of-15 free throws. Sophie Rudd added 16 points for Archbold.
Leah McQuade scored eight points and Karsyn Hostetler, Addison Moyer and Harley Phillips scored seven apiece for the Blue Streaks.
For Lake, Ava Ayers scored nine, Brigid Enright scored six, Vayda Delventhal scored three, and Kelsie Gladieux and Abbie Rymers added two points apiece.
ROSSFORD-GENOA BOYS
ROSSFORD — Rossford finished the regular season 16-6 overall and 12-2 in the Northern Buckeye Conference by defeating Genoa 58-29 at George Wolfe Field House Friday.
Garrett Murphree made 4-of-7 three-point shots to lead the Bulldogs with 12 points and Derek Vorst had 11 points, six rebounds and blocked seven shots.
Jake Morrison had eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Jeremiah McIlroy had eight points and four rebounds, and Ben Morrison had seven points and three steals for the Bulldogs.
Brendan Revels had four points and two assists, Michael Gilreath scored four points, and Brandon Swope and Xavier Kellermeier added two points each for Rossford.
The Bulldogs were 21-for-46 (46%) from the field, 4-for-19 from behind the arc, and made 12-of-13 free throws.
Rossford had a slim 31-29 rebounding edge, but the Bulldogs outscored the Comets 14-6 in second chance points.
The Comets were 11-for-48 (23%) from the field and 5-for-23 from downtown. Aiden Hemmert led Genoa with 12 points and six rebounds.
Aidan Brunkhorst scored seven points, Robert Messenger scored five points, Skylar Ju scored three, Mason Drummond scored two and Griffin Meyer had five assists for the Comets.
ELMWOOD-LAKE BOYS
MILLBURY — Elmwood outscored Lake 33-6 over the two middle quarters in rolling to a 51-26 Northern Buckeye Conference victory Friday.
Kade Lentz led Elmwood with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and Bryce Reynolds had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Elmwood finishes the regular season 14-8 overall and 10-4 in the NBC, while Lake concludes its season 7-15 and 5-9.
For Lake, Cam Hoffman scored 10, Dylan Wiley scored six, Caleb Tobias and Myles Lowe scored three apiece, and Brandon Darr and Matt Perry contributed two points apiece.
For the Royals, Hayden Wickard had six points and five rebounds, Kyler Heiserman and Allen Sterling scored four apiece, and Casey Frank and Zach May added two points each.