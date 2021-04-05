FINDLAY — Eastwood and Bowling Green boys and girls track competed in the Liberty Benton Relays on Saturday afternoon in a five-team meet.
The Eastwood boys took the meet victory behind 82 points while the girls finished third. Both the BGHS boys and girls finished fourth in the meet.
Eastwood, Bowling Green, Liberty-Benton, Liberty Center and Bryan competed in the meet.
The Eastwood boys were helped to a meet win by five total event victories, three second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
The girls saw one event winner on the shotput relay where Olivia Newsome, Hannah Friend and Ava Kiefer combined to help the Eagles to victory. The girls also saw four second-place finishes and five third-place finishes.
For Bowling Green, the boys had two event victories while the girls had one event winner.
For the girls it came in the 4x100 shuttle relay with Maddie Odell, Lilith Fletcher, Kenzie Lucas and Payton Camera combining for the win.
The boys also saw two second and third place finishers as well. The girls had two third-place finishes.
The Eastwood boys had a successful day all across the meet. Their first win came in the 4x103 meter relay. Gage Might, Anthony Molina, Jacob Stonebrook and Jonathon Nassaux combined for a final time of 50.93 to take home the win.
In the 804 Freshman Sprint Medley, Kaiden Sanchez, Jordan Kieper, Noah Haar and Caleb Souder finished with a time of 1:48.85 to win the event.
The other three events that the Eagles took first place in were the long jump relay where Bryce Koprowski-Kistner took first-place individually with a distance of 20-00.25, shot put relay where might took first-place individually with a distance of 42-11.00 and the discus throw relay where Mason Steele took first-place with a distance of 118-00.
The Eagles also took second in pole vault where Dalton Hesselbart took first place individually with a distance of 12-06.00.
The BGHS boys took first place in the distance medley as Evan Romero, Dylan Jones, Elijah Kendrick and Gavin Lammers combined for a time of 11:50.46. They also took home the win in the 4x1600 meter relay with Kendrick, Lammers, Brandon Gaerke and Aaron Partin combining for a time of 20:17.21.
Individual podium for the Eastwood girls included Mikayla Hoelter, who placed third in the high jump and first in the long jump, Maisy Stevenson, who finished second in the high jump, Julia Sabo, who finished second in pole vault, Kiefer, who finished second in shot put and Newsome, who finished second in the discus throw.
Next up for the Eagles is a home meet with Genoa and Swanton on Tuesday. Bowling Green will travel to Tontogany to take on Otsego on Tuesday.