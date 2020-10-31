In a game full of big defensive stops, the Eastwood Eagles were able to come up with more as they defeated North Union 20-14 in an overtime thriller to advance to the regional finals.
After the Eastwood defense was able to get a stop on the first possession of overtime, senior Gage Might dove for the left pylon on a four-yard run to give Eastwood the victory. The touchdown was set up by a Might nine-yard run on the Eagles’ first play of overtime.
“That was one of the plays that we adjusted to at halftime, it was just green grass and run,” Might said of the game-winning play.
Might would finish with six carries for 41 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
But the ending didn’t come without a little adversity.
North Union had a chance to end the game in regulation on a 32-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock. But junior kicker Ricky Weigand’s kick fell just short, pushing the game to overtime and giving the Eagles new life.
Then, on a seemingly impossible fourth down play with 16 yards to go in the first overtime possession by North Union, the Eagles were called for pass interference, moving the Wildcats up half the distance to the goal with fourth and three to go.
A delay of game by North Union and a key stop by the Eagles defense led to Eastwood getting the ball with the chance to win it.
This isn’t the first time that the Eagles have been in moments like this, and Eastwood head coach Craig Rutherford believes that played a part in the final result of this game.
“Our guys have played in some big games, and they know that we got to bounce back after stuff like that happens,” Rutherford said.
The win marks the first time back to the regional finals for the Eagles since their state championship run in 2017. The Eagles will get a rematch with NBC rival Otsego who they lost to earlier in the season 17-7.
“After the few weeks that we have been practicing as a team I feel like we have gotten a lot better, I think we are ready,” Might said about an Otsego rematch.
Though the game would go to the Eagles in the end, it was North Union who would go up 7-0 on the first drive of the game and then later go up 14-7 with just over a minute left in the first half.
North Union started off the game with several long runs by star back Trevor Moran who finished with 11 carries for 53 yards. Their do-it-all player Trevyn Feasel put the Wildcats on the board first with a 2-yard direct snap run with 5:29 left to go in the first quarter.
Feasel would be kept quiet for most of the rest of the night ,though, managing 46 total yards on five carries and one reception.
Eastwood would answer on the ensuing drive, with a long 14-play drive that totaled 7 minutes and 35 seconds. Sophomore Bryce Koprowski-Kistner put the Eagles over the goaline on a one-yard rush and tied the game up at seven with 9:50 left in the second quarter.
Koprowski-Kistner was be the leading rusher in the game, finishing with 21 carries for 81 yards.
The rest of the first half was plagued mostly by three-and-outs from both sides until North Union’s Preston Crabtree connected with Owen Davis, who made an impressive one-handed 32-yard touchdown catch. The long third and six touchdown heave would put the Wildcats up 14-7 with just 1:14 left to go in the half.
Crabtree, the dual-threat quarterback for the Wildcats, was held down pat by the Eagle defense, going 3 of 6 for 65 yards through the air while putting up negative yardage with five carries for -14 yards.
The Wildcats went into halftime with a 14-7 lead. The lead would be short lived, as Emmet Getz got into the endzone on a 14-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 with 7:09 left in the third quarter.
No one else would score for the rest of the game, and there wasn’t much offense for the rest of the game with neither team reaching 200 total yards on the night.
“This game will go down as one of the most special games ever to be played on this field,” Rutherford said.
NU - Feasel, 2-yard run, 5:29 first quarter
Eastwood - Koprowski-Kistner, 1-yard run, 9:50 second quarter
NU - Crabtree to Davis, 32-yard pass, 1:14 second quarter
Eastwood - Getz, 14-yard run, 7:09 third quarter
Eastwood - Might, 4-yard run, OT