PEMBERVILLE — Brenna Moenter scored 11 and Aubrey Haas added 10 points as Eastwood won its second straight game, 41-24, over visiting Genoa in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt.
The Eagles led by just one, 10-9, after one quarter, and 16-12 at halftime, but outscored the Comets 25-12 in the second half to put the game on ice.
Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored seven points, Amelia Ward scored six, Kayla Buehler had five points, and Paige Rost had two points for the Eagles.
The Eagles were 17 for 41 (41%) from the field, 2 for 14 from three-point territory and made 3 of 5 free throws. Buehler and Luidhardt had the treys for the Eagles. Each team had 18 turnovers.
Genoa was 8 for 42 (19%) from the field, 3 for 25 from beyond the arc, and 5 for 9 from the charity stripe. Gina Goodman had two treys and Shelby Wagner hit one.
Goodman led the Comets with 10 points, Lucy Frias scored seven, Wagner scored three, and Sophie Richards and Gabby Lopez scored two apiece.
LAKE-WOODMORE GIRLS
ELMORE — Lake senior Delani Robinson scored 22, Taryn DeWese scored 13 and Kelsie Gladieux added 11 as the Flyers held on to defeat Woodmore, 70-65, in overtime during Northern Buckeye Conference action.
The Flyers trailed 13-12 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime but outscored the Wildcats 33-29 in the second half to force overtime.
Robinson scored five points, including a 3-point shot, to lead the Flyers in OT.
For the Flyers, Sydney Stanley scored nine points, Brigid Enright had six points, Ava Ayers scored four points, Abbie Rymers scored three, and Elise Staczek added two points.
Macey Bouder led the Wildcats with 21 points, Sophie Blausey scored 15, and Jordan Beam added 10 points.
Alayna Hahn and Camryn Ivy scored six points apiece, Autumn Bowen had four points and Sidney Wank added three points to round out the Wildcats’ scoring.
It was the second straight OT game for the Flyers, who improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the NBC. Woodmore falls to 3-2 and 1-2.
NB-HOLGATE GIRLS
NORTH BALTIMORE — Holgate outscored North Baltimore 11-7 to come from behind and hand the Tigers their first loss of the season, 33-32, in a non-league tilt. NB is 4-1 and Holgate is 2-2.
For NB, senior Hailey Inbody scored 11 points and four rebounds and 6-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer added 10 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and she blocked three shots.
For Holgate, Lexa Schuller scored 12 points, Elizabeth Willett scored seven, Jordyn Altman and Carissa Meyer scored four apiece and Olivia Blaker and Justine Eis added three points apiece.
NB was outrebounded 30-24 and the Tigers had 24 turnovers to Holgate’s 12. NB was 12 for 27 from the field, 1 for 12 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5 for 9 from the free throw line.
Holgate was 12 for 32 from the field, made two treys in 12 attempts, and was 3 for 8 from the line.
For NB, senior Gabby Estrada scored four points, junior Lydia Feehan scored three and senior Leia Thomas and junior Cadence Andrich added two points each. Senior Hailey Lennard had three assists for NB.
ELMWOOD-OTSEGO GIRLS
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash scored 31 points with 11 steals, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Royals to an 85-15 Northern Buckeye Conference rout over Otsego.
Elmwood remains perfect at 6-0 and 3-0 in the NBC, while Otsego falls to 0-6 and 0-3.
Elmwood shot 68% (32 of 47) from the field, made 4 of 11 three-point shots and 4 of 11 free throws. The Royals had 19 rebounds and just three turnovers.
For the Royals, Anna Barber scored nine points, Jordyn Babcock scored eight, Kate Keiffer scored seven, Cara Frank scored six, Aubrey Johnson scored five, Madi Lee had four points and Brandi Beckford added three points.
For Otsego, Sophie Dimick scored five, Lauren Hillesheim scored four, Jaycie Studer and Savannah Villarreal contributed two points apiece and Nataleigh Hartman added one point.
BG-AVON HOCKEY
Six different Bobcats scored as Bowling Green hockey defeated Avon, 6-0, on Sunday at the BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena. The Bobcats scored four goals in the second period.
Scoring for the Bobcats were forwards Luke Johnson, Shane Cassin, Bryce Ebersbach, Nick Powers, Rhett Winger and Cooper Feehan.
Johnson and Cassin had two assists each and also getting an assist were Winger, forward Brayden Clauson and defensemen Drake Joseph, Caden Wisniewski and Easton Shick.
BG improves to 7-2 on the season.
PERRYSBURG-WALSH JESUIT HOCKEY
SYLVANIA — Perrysburg hockey improved to 2-6-1 with a 4-3 victory over defending state final four qualifier Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit Sunday at the Tam-O-Shanter’s Durocher Rink One.
For the Yellow Jackets, Caden Seiple scored two goals, Cody Schneider had a goal and an assist, and Alex Wilhelm scored the game-winner.
Sam Bortz and Troy Pisula had one assist each, and Sam Yonker got the win in goal for the Jackets.