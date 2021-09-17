GENOA — Eastwood High School stays undefeated after beating Genoa High School at their house, 33-0.
The Eagles wore down the Comets with long-scoring drives the whole game. Every touchdown came from within the red zone.
Head Coach Craig Rutherford knew it would be a physical game coming in.
“When we come over to Genoa, we know it’s going to be a hard-hitting game. We expect it to be tough,” Rutherford said.
The first half was the Case Boos show. The running back had three rushing touchdowns to go with 38 rushing yards and 139 receiving yards. He was the only one to catch the ball for the Eagles.
Eastwood had a 26-0 lead at the half. The offense kept it short during the first half. If it wasn’t a run play, quarterback Lake Boos was hitting his brother on screen passes to move the ball.
Rutherford said the first half showed the special talent Case Boos has with the ball.
“On those plays, the guys who needed to block got after it and obviously he (Boos) is shifty enough to make a couple of guys miss,” Rutherford said. “Then he can turn a 5-yard gain into an explosive play.”
Genoa was the complete opposite at the half. Quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst was struggling against the Eagles’ defense.
Brunkhorst had 19 yards passing on three completions. The Comets had 50 yards rushing as a team.
Their drives stalled out near midfield. Head Coach Dave Mifsud was aggressive and did try to go for it on fourth down after Eastwood scored. Brunkhorst was sacked by defensive end Dalton Hesselbart to end the drive.
Genoa did come out of the half moving the ball. On their first drive of the half, Brunkhorst found wide receiver Merced Diaz for a 33-yard gain to get the ball within 10 yards of the endzone.
On the next play, Comets running back Justin Barlage fumbles and the Eagles recover.
The Comets’ defense did hold strong after the fumble. On the ensuing Eagles drive, Lake Boos was picked off by safety Jaycob Barlage to get the ball back.
With the ball back, Genoa struggled to move the ball. They converted on a first down on the drive with a fake punt. After that, the Comets were forced to run the ball.
There were times Genoa had some success moving the ball. Rutherford said his defense did a great job with making plays after giving up some big ones.
“Our defensive coaches do a good job of making sure that we have the mindset that they might get one on us, but we are able to get them with something else the next time. They did a good job of making sure the guys stayed locked in and didn’t get down on themselves either,” Rutherford said.
Burnkhorst finished the game going 9 for 20 with 101 passing yards and 15 rushing yards.
Diaz led Genoa in receiving with 55 yards on four catches.
Justin Barlage led in rushing with 23 yards. As a team, Genoa finished the game with 67 total rushing yards.
Case Boos led Eastwood in rushing and receiving. His final stat line was 58 yards rushing in 13 attempts to go along with 12 receptions for 176 yards.
Lake Boos had an efficient day, despite not throwing for a touchdown. He went 15 for 20 with 198 yards and 11 rushing yards. He did rush for a 14-yard touchdown.
Genoa will hope to get back in the win column next week when they host Fostoria.
Eastwood will look to keep their winning streak going with a home game against Lake next week.