Eastwood used its size advantage and ability to score in the paint to defeat a stingy Liberty Center squad, 58-39, during a Division III sectional final at Bowling Green High School Monday.
Eastwood senior guard Aubrey Haas stands 5-foot-8 but is athletic enough that she can score against taller players, finishing with 22 points.
Eastwood 6-foot-3 senior Brenna Moenter already has the height and she used it to her advantage, piecing together a double-double 11 points and 11 rebounds, blocking six shots, and getting five steals.
As a result, Eastwood built a 27-6 lead three minutes into the second quarter and then held on as the Tigers began pressing with aggressive defense in the second half.
“When we built that lead, we put an emphasis on getting the ball inside to Brenna and Aubrey and then playing inside-out from there,” Eastwood coach Nick Schmeltz said.
“Those two guys did really well for us and then we had some guards step up. We didn’t hit a ton of outside shots, but our guards attacked, finished, or got fouled, and that was the difference in the game.
“We are a little bit better inside and our guards can handle the pressure,” Schmeltz added.
Eastwood, 17-7, has not had the luxury of Moenter in the line-up for parts of the season because of an injury. Haas is grateful that her taller classmate is on the court again.
“Ever since we’ve had her back, that has been a plus for us,” Haas said. “She is tall, obviously, she is huge defensively and she helps us the most on the defensive end. Having her there is huge for us.”
Eastwood outrebounded LC, 33-21, and the Tigers’ tallest player, 5-10 sophomore starter Kailey Blanton, finished with just six points and one rebound.
Schmeltz and Haas believe the Eagles prepared well for the Tigers, who bow out with a 14-10 record. Once the Tigers called out a play, you could hear the Eagles react, knowing exactly what to do.
“As soon as we got our tournament draw, we started getting film on them, so we had a decent amount of prep on them. The tough thing is only having one day between games,” Schmeltz said.
“Our girls, and I’ll tell you our seven seniors, prepared really well between days there. We knew some stuff that they were going to try and do,” Schmeltz continued
“They were going to press us a little bit. We knew if we could handle that we could get layups and fouled at the other end, and our girls executed really well, and we got those shots.”
The Tigers did press after halftime, and the result was Eastwood committed five more turnovers than LC did in the second half, but the Eagles weathered the storm.
“Halftime, we knew obviously things were not working for them in the first half, so they were going to try and change things up in the second half and we were going to be prepared and locked in for that second half,” Haas said.
The Eagles shot 49% (20-for-41) from the field and made 17-of-26 free throws (65%) but had 23 turnovers to LC’s 21. Both teams netted one three-point shot apiece.
Eastwood senior guard Paige Rost had nine points, six rebounds and two steals and sophomore guard Kayla Buehler had eight points and five steals.
Senior forward Kaitlyn Luidhardt and sophomore guard Saylor King added three points apiece for the Eagles.
For the Tigers, sophomore Emerson Gray and senior Kate Mohler scored eight points apiece.
Sophomore Emersyn Gerken scored seven points, junior Peyton Armey scored six points and junior Haley Mohler had two points and four steals for the Tigers.
LC was 16-for-44 (36%) from the field and made 6-of-8 free throws.
The game was played two days after Eastwood opened the tournament by routing a young Otsego team, 53-10, and Haas has seen intensity pick up during practice sessions.
“I think we’ve known these last couple days of practice that we need to practice really well, we need to practice with intensity, we need to practice with focus and that carried over the past two games,” Haas said.
Eastwood advances to take on a familiar foe, Elmwood (19-3) in a district semifinal at Anthony Wayne’s Dick Albaugh Athletic Center Thursday, tipoff at 5:30 p.m.