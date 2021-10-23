After defeating Minnesota and losing three Mid-American Conference games by one possession, the consensus was Bowling Green State University would be competitive against Eastern Michigan Saturday.
Not so fast, said Eastern, as the Eagles scored 45 points in the middle two quarters and cruised to a 55-24 victory over the Falcons in front of 10,875 fans on Senior Day at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.
“I think we had a good plan,” Eastern coach Craig Creighton said. “We got into a bunch of two tight end sets and felt as though that we had some runs we felt good about, and then had some passes we felt good about. Again, just a lot of taking what people were giving us.”
The Falcons drop their fourth straight MAC game and fall to 2-6 overall. The Eagles improve to 5-3 and 2-2 in the MAC.
“We were undisciplined in all three phases of the game and that’s on me. Our program was moving in the right direction but it sure as hell didn’t do it today,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said.
The Falcons were saddled for eight penalties, costing them 49 yards, many times negating positive yardage.
“We couldn’t get going period, we would be positive, positive, positive. Second and three, and then jump offsides. We are not a football team right now that can overcome,” Loeffler said.
Behind an offensive line led by 6-foot-7, 305-pound sophomore Brian Dooley, a three-year letterman from Bowling Green who went to Toledo St. John’s, the Eagles racked up 455 total yards to BGSU’s 374.
“Last week (38-31 loss to Ball State) we weren’t really able to get the ball going in the run game, so we wanted to bear down and run the ball this week,” Dooley said.
Five Eastern backs accounted for 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns, but senior quarterback Ben Bryant picked the Falcon’s secondary apart, completing 20 of 26 passes for 286 yards and two TDs.
BGSU junior strong safety Jordan Anderson said the Falcons’ defensive backfield failed its task after having good walkthroughs on Friday and Saturday.
“Definitely the separation is in the preparation, and we know that we just can’t have a great walkthrough on Friday and Saturday but have to be there through the week as well,” Anderson said. “In some aspect, we felt like we didn’t push all the way through like we could have, and I know that my team, that’s not us at all.”
Eastern junior quarterback Preston Hutchinson and sophomore running back Samson Evans also threw TD passes for the Eagles and were a combined 5-for-6 passing for 39 yards.
Six different Eastern receivers accounted for 325 yards, led by Swanton native Gunner Oakes, a 6-5, 253-pound junior tight end, who caught five passes for 79 yards and one TD.
Oakes’ 37-yard TD reception from Bryant was his first score since 2018. He used his weight and strength to barrel over defenders on two catches.
“It was amazing, I saw the safety roll down and I knew I had a shot at it, so it was a really great feeling,” Oakes said. “It’s great, the last offseason I worked really hard on dropping my weight down to be used more of a threat on the receiving end, and it paid off.”
Creighton said it was nice to see Oakes return to Northwest Ohio and have a good game.
“Oh, I love it. Football is such a powerful game and you put so much into it. Guys care so deeply. You only play 12 guaranteed games a year, you don’t play 162,” Creighton said.
“Each of those matters and sometimes I want to call it magical but when something like that happens just awesome you know when the stars align, God is good.
“Gunnar the thing is that no one is surprised. That’s who he is, and he is an awesome weapon and is just going to get better.”
BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald completed 20 of 35 passes for 223 yards, was sacked once and intercepted once.
At least a half dozen of McDonald’s passes were batted down at the offensive line by the Eastern defense and he failed to throw a TD pass.
“(They got) a lot of penetration and I could have at times done a better job of pushing the pocket, but they were getting a ton of penetration and batting balls at the line of scrimmage,” McDonald said.
McDonald’s high school teammate, junior wide receiver Austin Osborne, caught five passes for 42 yards plus McDonald had a completion to redshirt freshman wide receiver Jhaylin Embry for 44 yards.
BGSU freshman running back Jamal Johnson had three catches for 31 yards, freshman tailback Jaison Patterson had three catches for 27 yards and sophomore wide receiver Tyrone Broden caught three passes for 22 yards.
Redshirt freshman tailback Terion Stewart led the Falcons’ running attack with 57 yards on seven carries, plus he scored on a 5-yard run that gave BG a 10-7 lead with 9:33 remaining in the first half.
McDonald ran for 15 yards on three carries and Patterson had nine yards rushing on four carries, plus he scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter.
In addition, BGSU scored on its first possession on a 25-yard field goal by senior Nate Needham and freshman running back Nick Mosley scored on a 9-yard run on the Falcons’ last possession.
McDonald, who said his team had a “lack of fight,” promised the Falcons will be better prepared when they travel to Buffalo for a MAC encounter next Saturday.
“Very frustrating loss, but we are just going to look at it and learn from this moving forward and come to work Monday ready to go,” McDonald said.