FOSTORIA — Eastwood brought back the Northern Buckeye Conference boys track championship trophy after a one-year hiatus.
Eastwood had won 19 straight league track titles and 22 of 23 heading into last year when Genoa upset the apple cart, scoring 139 points to defeat runner-up Eastwood (132).
Now, the Eagles are back on top, scoring 166 points to defeat second place Genoa (137) on Saturday at Fostoria Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve exceeded where we thought we would come in. They came in fired up — you can tell. I’m excited. Our kids were ready to go today,” Eastwood coach Brian Sabo said.
Sabo could see the momentum building from the morning field events and preliminary races.
“We came out field event-wise slightly ahead of where we thought we were. We had two guys get into the finals and we didn’t think their entry times would get them in, and they were in and ready to go,” Sabo said.
Eastwood athletes have not forgotten last year, so this year’s championship meant even more to them, too.
“It would be carrying on a legacy we have going on for almost two decades now. We lost it last year and that was obviously a big blow to all of us, but we were hoping to prove ourselves this year,” said senior Devin Good.
Good’s senior relay teammate Xander Ramsey added, “It means so much especially because we got snubbed last year. It was so close, so getting it this year is just the cherry on top of the senior year.”
Junior Noah Smith, a five-time champion Saturday, said, “That’s everything. We’ve built a legacy over the past 20 years and losing last year kind of sucked, to be honest. This gives us another opportunity to start another streak.”
Last year Eastwood had just one champion — then-sophomore Bryce Kopwroski-Kistner won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1/2 inch.
“We won no running events on the track last year at the league meet and that was our goal this year,” Sabo said.
Mission accomplished as the Eagles swept all but one relay event.
The Eastwood 4x800 relay team, Good, Ramsey, senior Cory Jay and freshman Hayden Hoelter finished in 8:28.11 to defeat second-place Otsego (8:34.94).
“I think we all PR’d (personal record). We all knew we had it in us, and we just needed to have a good day, we just needed to keep from cramping,” Good said, referring to the 80-plus degree temperatures.
“It felt good to get some sun out here. It’s a little bad, but we pushed through it. It’s just nice to have a sunny day for once,” Good continued.
Ramsey added, “It went surprisingly well. The hottest meet we had was maybe 60 (degrees), so the heat is kind of zapping our physical energy, but our mental energy is here.
“With us dudes, we are locked in, and we wanted this, and we want districts, and we want regional.”
Smith also won the 110 hurdles in 15.79, defeating second place Otsego senior Donovan Ellis (16.54). It was his first individual and second overall championship of the day but had three more championships to come.
“It’s real exciting. I haven’t won a big meet like this in a while,” said Smith, who said he was just short of his personal record time.
Smith, who won two individual events and was part of three championship relay teams, was pleased to finally be running in warmer temperatures after a cold spring.
“The heat is nice for a change because it’s not 50 degrees,” Smith said. “I haven’t hurdled for a while because of all those weekends where it rained and everything, but it felt good. It was a nice win.”
Smith was joined by the now junior Koprowski-Kistner, senior Jacob Limes and sophomore Kaiden Sanchez to win the 4x100 in 43.68, defeating second place Otsego (44.44).
In addition, Smith won the 200, finishing in 22.79 to beat second place Genoa senior Ethan Wilson (23.14).
Smith, Good and Limes were joined on the championship 4x400 relay team by sophomore Noah Haar, winning in 3:32.98, nearly six seconds ahead of second place Lake (3:38.77).
Cory won the 1600, finishing in 4:49.11 to beat second place Elmwood sophomore Jakob Zibbel (4:53.45) to the finish line by just over four seconds.
In the team standings Otsego was third with 132 points, followed by Elmwood (77), Lake (74), Rossford (40), Fostoria (17), and Woodmore (15).
Otsego senior Nathan Snyder won the 100, finishing in 11.38 to defeat Limes (11.59). Limes was under the weather a couple years ago after a Cinderella season start. Sabo says he’s getting “back to form” just in time for next week’s district meet.
Rossford junior Ian Clark won the 400 in 51.39, defeating second place Otsego senior Cooper Kempf (52.55).
Elmwood senior Jaydon Jenkins won the 800 in 2:01, defeating second place Otsego freshman Nathan Strahm (2:02.7). Otsego junior Joseph Brewster won the 3200 in 10:47.8, defeating Jay, who finished in 10:49.27.
Eastwood senior Jacob Meyer was the Eagles’ only field event championship, clearing 6 feet, 3 inches in the high jump. Elmwood sophomore Micah Oliver, at 6-2, was second.
However, Sabo said his rest of his field event squad performed well enough to play into the team championship.
“Field event wise, (seniors) Nate Heskett and Emmet Getz in the shot put started us off and so did our freshmen long jumpers, Kevin Lewis and Dayquan Oliver, did well and were in the finals,” Sabo said.
Elmwood junior Jackson Childress won the shot put, throwing 47 feet, 6 ½ inches to defeat second place Heskett (43-5¾). Childress also won the discus, reaching 150-4 to outthrow Getz (142-8).
Otsego sophomore Dakota Keiffer won the pole vault, clearing 14 feet; Eastwood junior Dalton Hesselbart (13-6) was second.