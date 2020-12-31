Eastwood made quick business of Bowling Green Wednesday night, defeating the Bobcats 64-20.
The story of the night was Aubrey Haas of the Eagles, who was undoubtedly the most valuable player of the game. The junior finished with a game-best 26 points.
“Aubrey’s really turned it on for us, and as a junior this year, she’s stepped up to become that main scorer,” Eastwood head coach Nick Schmeltz said. “She could’ve even done a little bit better. She’s giving us everything she has right now.”
Several transition layups and a free throw lane violation prevented Haas’s final tally from being in the high 30s.
“I think offensively there were some moments where we needed to slow the ball and regroup,” Haas said.
“Defensively we’ve been playing really well the past two games. I think just playing good defense, keeping up with our rotations, and being focused, keep on getting steals. I think that’s been our strength.”
Haas recorded a game-leading nine steals, although the actual total likely was greater. Overall, Eastwood, tallied at least 19 steals, a reflection of the stellar defense played by the Eagles.
“Defensively, I’m super proud of the effort. We were really flying around. Super proud of our girls for the way they’re willing to sacrifice on the defensive end and get stops,” Schmeltz said.
Also worth noting was the superb free-throw shooting from Eastwood, finishing 19-of-26 from the charity stripe, good for a 73% clip.
“We put a big focus (on getting to the basket). Last year, we were a perimeter oriented team. This year, we want to get to the line, so we’re driving to the rim, getting some buckets that way,” Schmeltz said.
Haas was particularly strong at the line, finishing a perfect 13-of-13.
“I work on my free throws a lot. That’s something I’m confident in. I just know to keep taking it to the basket and keep making contact. They’ll send me to the line and I’m confident in myself to put them in the net,” Haas said.
Eastwood started both halves on runs. The visiting Eagles began the game 10-0, with the Bobcats scoring five minutes into the match. Eastwood would continue to stretch the lead to 27-3 after 11 minutes.
Bowling Green opened the second half scoring with a field goal, but the Eagles responded with a 19-0 run, expanding the lead at one point to 50-11.
“We put a big focus on the first four minutes of the first and second half. To our girls’ credit, they execute really well. For us to dominate those first couple minutes, that sets the tone for the beginning of the game,” Schmeltz said.
The Eagles improve to 7-2 on the season, while the Bobcats record is 0-8.
“We had a very long conversation (in the locker room) about effort, because that’s what this comes down to. There’s no excuse,” Bowling Green head coach Alexis Rogers said. “This is about effort, this is about heart, and we didn’t have it tonight.”