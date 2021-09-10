ELMORE — Eastwood senior midfielder Kaylynn Simon has a way of finding her teammate’s noggins, so to speak.
In a crucial Northern Buckeye Conference matchup at Woodmore’s Wildcat Stadium, Simon had two assists on set pieces that were one-timed into the net by a teammate’s header as the Eagles won, 3-0, on Thursday.
Eastwood, ranked third in the state in the coaches’ Division III poll, improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the NBC, while Woodmore fell to 2-1-1 and 1-1-1.
However, the Wildcats played a near-perfect first half defensively and both teams went into intermission looking at a scoreless tie.
It was Simon’s fifth corner kick of the game that broke the ice after 55 minutes of scoreless soccer.
Simon’s CK found senior midfielder Makenna Souder, who one-timed a header to the left of Woodmore sophomore goalkeeper Layla McGinnis with 24:17 remaining to put the Eagles up, 1-0.
All it took for Simon was a piece of advice from a teammate to find Souder, a three-time All-Ohioan.
“One of my teammates actually told me to settle down because I was a little anxious,” Simon said.
“The field was short, so I was kicking long, so she said, ‘Hey, just relax.’ Once she told me that I knew what I had to do and I found someone’s head and it went in,” Simon said.
Simon actually “found someone’s head” twice.
With 4:17 showing on the clock, thanks to a Wildcat foul, Simon was awarded a direct free kick from just outside the box, a mere yards from the corner arc. It was almost like another CK, only closer to the goal.
This time it was the head of senior midfielder Sydney Ameling that redirected Simon’s kick into the net, giving Eastwood a 3-0 lead and putting the game on ice.
Eastwood’s middle goal came after a strong offensive push in the goalkeeper’s box exactly five minutes and 20 seconds after the Eagles’ first goal.
Sophomore midfielder Abby Rothenbuhler’s cross found sophomore forward Delaine Zura, whose shot ricocheted off the top crossbar downward into the net.
Eastwood had 14 shots on goal to Woodmore’s two, but the Wildcats held the Eagles to their lowest offensive output of the season.
Eastwood has outscored it’s six opponents 43-0, including a season-opening 5-0 victory over its regional tournament nemesis the past two years, Liberty-Benton.
“We were very happy with our defense. They did a great job. Eastwood scores probably seven goals a game, so holding them to three was a good job,” Woodmore coach Jeff Helmke said.
Woodmore junior midfielder Macey Bauder was a thorn in Eastwood’s side with nine steals.
If the Wildcats were going to be the first team to score on Eastwood’s defense and freshman goalkeeper Jordan Jensen, it was going to start with Bauder.
“She’s an outstanding athlete. She does anything you ask, she is explosive, and she’s there. I thought we were going to get one,” Helmke said.
“It was a good game. We were just a few connections short, but I like how they competed and moved,” Helmke continued.
After the scoreless first half, Rutherford went back to the drawing board to counter what Woodmore was doing defensively. Ultimately her strategy paid off.
“We just (changed) some small sweeps here and there, how we were going to cover them, how we were going to win the ball up in higher areas, because their goal was to sit back and not let us get behind them and play direct and try to counter on us,” Rutherford said.
“The second half we were just looking to find space. Our goal was just to find a little more breathing room. They were dropping a lot of people back and they were defending with almost anybody,” Rutherford continued.
“Their goal was to keep us in front and frustrate us. Our goal was to stay patient, work the ball around, and get a little more depth and width to our attacks, and we just knew that set pieces were going to be crucial.
“It’s such a small field, and it’s not a smooth surface either, so their entire goal was to disrupt us. We stayed with the plan and worked through it, and we did really well.”