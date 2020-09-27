PEMBERVILLE — In a game where Eastwood Boys Soccer dominated for most of the game, the Eagles were able to overcome the Otsego Knights 4-1 on senior day.
The Eagles honored seniors Connor Oberhouse, Jonathan Nassaux, Zachary Sechkar, and Ashton Hill at halftime of the contest.
First-year Head Coach Mason Hecklinger spoke about how important the seniors have been to the Eagles this season.
“This is my first year so I didn’t get the chance to see all of these players throughout the four years,” he said. “They’ve been a joy to coach, all four of them. To this program you can tell that they know what the past was like and they want to change it going forward and they only get one year with the new system. But everyone of them is buying into it and they are all paving the way for the next people to come up.”
They move to 5-4 overall on the season and 3-3 inside the NBC. The Knights fell to 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the NBC.
Otsego got on the scoreboard first, as early in the first half a shot ricocheted off of an Eastwood defender and found its way into the back of the net.
Just seven minutes later Eastwood evened up the score with a cross in from Alexander Ramsey, a tip by the Otsego goalie and a tap-in from Eastwood sophomore Keagan Herr on the backside of the net.
It wouldn’t take long after that for the Eagles to soar into the lead with a goal at the 18:28 mark from junior Kyle Newmister, who found himself one-on-one in front of the goal and was able to just tap it in for the score.
Eastwood would dominate possession and shots for the rest of the half, but nothing would come of it as they went into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
At the 22-minute mark Eastwood found the third goal of the contest as an Eagle got tripped in the box and a penalty would ensue. Senior Zach Sechkar would net the penalty — the lone senior to score on senior day — and give the Eagles a 3-1 lead.
To top it off at the end, Kyle Newmister would net his second goal of the game with about four minutes left, sealing the victory for the Eagles.
This is a nice bounce-back win for Eastwood, who fell to the NBC leaders Genoa on Thursday 5-1.
“I liked our aggressiveness, winning the ball today was much better. Against Genoa we struggled with that and we had no real ambition to win the ball which hurt us a lot and today was much different,” Hecklinger said.
Otsego lost its 11th game of the season, but did create some valid opportunities. They had three corners on the day compared to Eastwood’s four.
The Knights will be back home on Thursday to take on Lake, who is also leading the NBC at 5-1.
The Eagles will be at home again on Tuesday as they take on Woodmore, who is 2-4 in the NBC.