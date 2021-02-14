MILLBURY — In an up-and-down, fast-paced game, Eastwood girls basketball was able to prevail over Lake 53-46 Saturday in a game between two conference rivals.
Eastwood moves to 17-5, 10-4 in the NBC with the victory. Lake falls to 12-8, 9-4 in the NBC.
It was a game that basically meant nothing, with Elmwood and Woodmore already crowned co-champs in the NBC and seeding for the OHSAA tournament finished. But the game still meant something to both teams.
“I think both teams understood that conference wise and tournament wise it meant nothing. But there is still a lot of pride. We’ve just have battles, Lake and Eastwood, the last couple of years. So we really wanted to win this, get some momentum,” Eastwood head coach Nick Schmeltz said.
“It’s Eastwood, games against Eastwood are always high intensity. They mean a lot to the girls because the schools are so close and over the years the games have been so competitive,” Lake head coach Joe Nowak said.
Eastwood started out hot, shooting the ball efficiently in the first half and sharing the ball all over the court.
Five players scored for the Eagles in the first half and they held a 19-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“In that first quarter, Eastwood kind of dictated the pace of the game. It’s not that we didn’t get stops, I just felt defensively we didn’t have a very good edge to us in the first quarter,” Nowak said.
The Eagles came out of the second quarter hot as well, taking a 23-12 lead, but Lake stormed back going on an 11-2 run to end out the half and cut Eastwood’s lead to 26-23 at halftime.
“There in the second quarter we were the aggressors. We were going at them, which we had talked about is what we wanted to do,” Nowak said.
The momentum was on the side of Lake heading into the locker rooms and that continued to be the case in the third quarter as the Flyers ultimately took the lead in large part thanks to a big third quarter contribution from junior Brigid Enright.
Enright took advantage Eastwood’s 6-foot-3 junior Brenna Moenter not being in the game and was able to find success in the middle of Eastwood’s zone defense. She scored six points in the first three and a half minutes of the quarter to bring her up to 11 points on the night which is what she finished with.
Getting the ball down low to Enright was a focus for the Flyers.
“I’d be lying to you if I said that wasn’t the game plan and that’s something that we did not do in the first quarter and at the end of the game. We were pretty successful when we were able to get some ball reversals and then we were able to attack the middle of the floor,” Nowak said.
The spurt from Enright forced Eastwood to call timeout as they were now down 34-33.
“We had a scout on Enright. She wants to get in the middle, try and drive and get up some shots. For whatever reason we didn’t quite remember that early on. In the fourth quarter we really put an emphasis on it and said ‘hey we’ve got to make somebody else besides 14 (Enright) beat us right now,’” Schmeltz said.
Lake continued to be the aggressor in the third quarter, finding soft spots in Eastwood’s zone. But the Eagles offense kept them in it and a 3 at the buzzer from Kaitlyn Luidhardt, who had three 3s and finished with 15 points, sent the Eagles into the final quarter down just 41-40.
From here the Eagles started to take control as junior Aubrey Haas attacked the hole for the Eand got to the free-throw line. Makenna Souder also was successful from the charity stripe as she downed five from the line. Haas finished with 14 on the night and Souder finished with seven.
Some missed open shots by Lake on the other end, and the calmness at the line for the Eagles was enough to catapult Eastwood to victory, their second over the Flyers this season.
Hayley St. John, who had 17 points, led the Flyers. Delani Robinson wadded 14 points.
These teams are on a tournament collision course. Lake needs to defeat Evergreen in their opening game to force a third matchup between the two teams.
Next up for the Flyers is Genoa on the road on Monday. For the Eagles it will be a full week’s wait as they get the winner of Lake and Evergreen and will face the winner on Saturday.
EASTWOOD 19 7 14 13 – 53
LAKE 12 11 18 5 – 46
EASTWOOD
Luidhardt, 3-3-0 —15; Haas, 5-0-4—14; Buehler, 2-1-2—9; M. Souder, 1-0-5—7; J. Souder, 3-0-0—6; Ward, 0-0-2—2; Rost, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-4-13
LAKE
St. John, 8-0-1—17; Robinson, 4-2-0—14; Enright, 5-0-1—11; Rymers, 0-1-0—3; Ayers, 0-0-1—1; Gladiuex, 0-0—0; DeWese, 0-0—0; Staczek, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 17-3-3—46