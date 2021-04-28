PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood softball scored 12 runs in the first two innings against Lake on Tuesday to take a 12-6 home victory over their NBC rivals.
The Flyers fall to 13-7, 6-3 NBC. Eastwood moves to 15-4, 7-2. The Eagles currently sit in third place in the NBC behind first-place Otsego and second-place Elmwood. Lake is in fourth place in the conference.
Three of the Eastwood runs came in the bottom of the first inning where the Eagles were able to get back-to-back singles. Three walks by Lake starting pitcher Mackenzie Mickens followed by an error by the Flyers in the field compounded to give Eastwood the early advantage.
The Flyers got one run back in the top of the second, but the Eagles blew the game wide open in the bottom of the inning. A Jaylee Souder single was followed by a two-run home run from Delaney Maynard.
It didn’t get any better for the Flyers after that, as five hits, two errors and a walk helped the Eagles open up a 12-1 lead after two innings.
“A team like Eastwood is not a team that you can give free passes to,” Lake head coach Dave Rymers said. “We had five errors, seven walks and a hit by pitch. In a game with two good teams that is too many free passes to allow.”
Down 11 with only two innings played, the game looked like it was headed straight for a mercy rule. But the Flyers responded in the top of the third, getting across three runs in large part due to two-run double from sophomore Taryn DeWese.
Mickens picked it up in the circle, and after that 12-run first two innings for the Eagles, they didn’t bring any runs across the plate in the next four innings.
Lake continued to eat at the lead getting three two more in the top of the sixth inning, but the hole that they created early in the game proved to be too much.
“I told the girls after the game that I was proud of the way they competed after that second inning. I thought Eastwood did what they had to. They are a good team with a good record, and I look forward to playing them at our place later in the season,” Rymers said.
Mickens received the loss for the Flyers going six innings and giving up 12 runs (four earned) on 13 hits while walking seven and striking out three. Cassie Kieper got the win in the circle for the Eagles going seven innings and giving up six runs (two earned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out six.
At the plate, the Eagles were led by Maynard who, along with the home run had three hits, and four RBIs. Lilly Escobedo also went 3-for-4 for the Eagles and drove in two runs. For Lake it was DeWese leading the way on offense, going 2-for-3 and driving in two runs.
Both teams are in action again tonight at 5. Lake will travel to Elmwood to take on the second place Royals while Eastwood will be at home against Woodmore.