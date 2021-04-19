Eastwood continued its winning ways Friday afternoon, dismantling conference opponent Elmwood 15-3, ending halfway through the fifth inning.
The Eagles’ spotless record improved to 12-0, as well as 2-0 in Northern Buckeye Conference action.
Lake Boos headlined a terrific offensive outing, driving in four runs on just two singles.
Both teams got on the board early, with the Royals leading 3-2 after the first. It would be the last time in the game Elmwood led, as the Eastwood held its opponent scoreless through the next four innings.
Meanwhile, the bats continued for Eastwood, driving in four runs in the second inning, seven in the third inning, and two in the fourth.
Offensive leaders for the Eagles included Lake and Case Boos, each with three runs as well as a combined six RBIs.
Isaac Badenhop also found home plate three times. Tristan Schuerman and Isaac Cherry both scored two runs. Ethan Rapp and Andrew Arnston were the other two Eagles to score.
Eastwood plays toda at rival Otsego. Start time is 4:45 p.m.