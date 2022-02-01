PEMBERVILLE — In their first meeting, Eastwood senior forward Andrew Arntson scored with 10 seconds remaining to propel Eastwood to a 61-59 overtime victory over Rossford.
That was in mid-December. In their second meeting at Eastwood Tuesday, there was no doubt who the better team was.
At one point late in the game, the 32-point margin was three points away from a running clock.
Eastwood opened on a 15-2 run and outplayed the Bulldogs en route to a 65-38 victory. Eastwood coach Todd Henline said the first quarter set the tone.
“It was huge. It gave us some confidence, the kids really fed on it and we were more on the attack mode than we have ever been this year. It was nice to see,” Henline said.
“They are a real solid team. They’re tough to defend because they are so good inside and they’ve got so many shooters outside, but I thought we did a great job. I thought over a long haul we wore them out.”
Eastwood senior guard Lake Boos said he believed this result was in the cards all along.
“We came into this game, and we knew that we were going to win. We got a win at their place, and we were ready to get them back,” Boos said.
“We have the best player in the league, (6-foot-4 senior guard/forward) Jacob Meyer, and he dominated this game. Everyone knew their role and we took it personally.”
Eastwood takes over sole possession of first place in the Northern Buckeye Conference in the loss column, improving to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in the NBC.
Eastwood junior guard Case Boos scored a game high 17 points, including making 4-of-6 three-point shots, and he had five rebounds and two assists.
Meyer had 15 points and three assists, senior forward Gavin DeWese had 12 points and eight rebounds and Arntson scored 11 points, including making 3-of-4 shots from downtown.
For DeWese, a transfer from Rossford, playing against his former teammates added that much more significance.
“It was nice competing against them,” DeWese said. “They are a nice basketball team, but it was probably the most fun I’ve had in a basketball game so far.”
Eastwood shot 51% (26-for-51) from the field, including 8-for-16 from beyond the arc.
More importantly, the Eagles’ defense collapsed on 6-foot-9 junior center Derek Vorst, holding him to four points and six rebounds, but he did block three shots.
“We knew that they were going to get the ball inside,” Lake Boos said. “We worked hard on that in practice this week and tried to shut that down as best as we can.”
Henline added, “I think we set the tone defensively. It wasn’t just one or two of our guys. The inside guys were battling, I think our guards were really scrappy.”
For the Eagles, it was a bounce back win after losing an NBC tilt at Genoa, 44-40, last Friday.
“I told the kids we still can control our own destiny and if we win out, we’re still where we want to be,” Henline said.
“So, we talked about a gameplan, they executed it, and this is a big win for us. I wasn’t expecting this.”
Eastwood senior Emmet Getz had four points and four rebounds, Lake Boos had three points and five rebounds, and senior guard Jacob Limes added three points.
Eastwood controlled the glass by a 32-24 count, and the Eagles had just seven turnovers to the Bulldogs’ 10.
Henline said only one other game comparable to this was the 70-35 win over Elmwood nearly two weeks ago.
“From start to finish this was our best game. This is a big win for us against a really good team, with our back against the wall, so to speak,” Henline said.
“We were playing for the title and to come out with the focus and effort that we had tonight was huge.”
“We’ve played games since COVID where we really haven’t had this kind of atmosphere and this type of excitement.
“We had a game like that earlier in the year at Elmwood and both of the games we’ve been in the kids really feed off that energy. It’s fun to see,” Henline continued.
Rossford, which got 15 points and five rebounds from junior Brenden Revels, falls to 13-6 and 9-2. Rossford’s lone senior, guard Ben Morrison, scored 11 points.
“Eastwood came out and punched us right in the mouth and did exactly what they needed to do,” Rossford coach Brian Vorst said.
“They are incredibly athletic, they are fast, they are long, and they are a really good basketball team,” coach Vorst continued.
“They play really disciplined, they are strong, they are football players, and they check every box you could possibly have for a good basketball team.”
The Bulldogs shot 33% (15-for-46) from the field, including 12% (2-for-17) from beyond the arc.
“I thought we got good shots,” coach Vorst said. “We just didn’t knock them down.
“Teams are rushing us and making us get in a hurry and we’re struggling with that right now, but we are going to work on it.
“This is stuff we’ve been working on all year. They just did a great job exploiting it.”
For the Bulldogs, junior Garette Murphree and sophomore Dylan McCann scored three points apiece and junior Brandon Swope added two points.