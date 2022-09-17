HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Napoleon at Perrysburg

Eastwood senior quarterback Case Boos (1) runs with the ball past Genoa defenders during the first quarter of a game on September 16, 2022 at Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Ohio. Eastwood defeated Genoa 34-26.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood grabbed a 14-6 halftime lead, and then held on to defeat Genoa, 34-26, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game Friday night on Freedom Field at Jerry Rutherford Stadium.

Eastwood senior quarterback Case Boos ran for five touchdowns as the Eagles remain unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the NBC, while Genoa falls to 2-3 and 1-1.

