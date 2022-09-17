PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood grabbed a 14-6 halftime lead, and then held on to defeat Genoa, 34-26, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game Friday night on Freedom Field at Jerry Rutherford Stadium.
Eastwood senior quarterback Case Boos ran for five touchdowns as the Eagles remain unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the NBC, while Genoa falls to 2-3 and 1-1.
Boos finished the game with 220 yards rushing on 18 carries. Eastwood opened the scoring with 68-yard by Boos and a 62-yard touchdown pass from Boos to Jackson Bauer.
However, before halftime Genoa counted on a one-yard TD run by quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst, but the conversion kick was blocked.
In the second half, Genoa matched Eastwood touchdown-for-touchdown as each team found the end zone three times.
Eastwood scored on Boos’ runs of 18 yards, 46 yards, and 40 yards in the second half.
Genoa scored on a four-yard run by Aidan Antry, a 26-yard pass from Brunkhorst to Alex Spencer and a 15-yard pass from Brunkhorst to Mason Drummond.
For Eastwood, senior running back Bryce DeFalco had 75 yards on 17 carries, and Boos completed two of three passes for 84 yards and one TD. DeFalco had one catch for 22 yards.
For Genoa, Brunkhorst had 45 yards rushing on 14 carries and he completed 20 of 40 passes for 281 yards, but threw three interceptions.
Drummond had eight catches for 100 yards, Robert Messenger caught seven passes for 89 yards and Austin Teet caught six passes for 35 yards.
Lake 49, Woodmore 7
MILLBURY — Lake got its first gridiron win of the season, taking a 35-0 halftime lead and defeating Woodmore, 49-7, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game Friday.
Lake is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Woodmore falls to 1-4 and 0-2.
For Lake, David Parsons ran for 203 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns and quarterback Caleb Tobias completed four of five passes for 127 yards and two TDs.
As a team, the Flyers ran for 302 yards on 29 carries, while Woodmore ran for 191 yards on 38 carries and the Wildcats completed 2-of-10 passes for 14 yards, but had two passes intercepted.
BG 28, Springfield 20
HOLLAND — Bowling Green scored four straight touchdowns unanswered, including two fourth quarter touchdowns to defeat Springfield, 28-20, in a Northern Lakes League football game Friday.
The game tied at 14-14, Ja’Ceous Shannon scored on a six-yard run with 8:32 remaining and Peyton Harris scored on a five-yard with 3:02 remaining, putting the Bobcats up 28-14.
Harris ran for 188 yards on 26 carries, and he scored three touchdowns, including a seven-yard run in the second quarter and a 10-yard run in the third quarter.
BG senior quarterback Kadin Shank completed 3-of-13 passes for 55 yards and he ran for 10 yards on four carries.
Evan Brandt caught two passes for 44 yards and Ashton Studer caught one pass for 11 yards. BG place kicker Sydney Mass was a perfect 4-for-4 in conversion kicks.
Springfield got the first two touchdowns of the game on a seven-yard pass from Will Scott to De’Mario Harris-Lloyd and a two-yard run by Taylen Miller.
Miller scored on another two-yard run with 53 seconds remaining in the game for the Blue Devils’ final TD.
BG is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the NLL, while Springfield is winless in five games.
Perrysburg 42, Napoleon 7
NAPOLEON — Perrysburg scored four second quarter touchdowns to open a 35-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 42-7 Northern Lakes League win over Napoleon Friday.
Perrysburg improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLL, while Napoleon falls to 1-4 and 1-1.
Perrysburg had 430 yards of total offense, including 256 passing and 174 rushing, while holding the Wildcats to 156 total yards. The Yellow Jackets had 22 first downs to the ‘Cats 11.
Perrysburg senior quarterback T.J. Takats completed 14-of-19 passes for 256 yards (73.7%) and four touchdowns.
Takats threw 57-yard and 15-yard TD passes to Jack Borer, a 28-yard TD pass to Gavin Fenneken, and a 14-yard TD pass to Andrew Hunt. Takats also ran for touchdowns of 23 yards and one yard.
Takats threw six passes to Borer for 142 yards, three to Fenneken for 48 yards, one to Sam Lawanson for 28 yards, two to Hunt for 20 yards, one to Connor Walendzak for 11 yards, and one to Landon Graham for eight yards.
Walendzak ran for 86 yards on 14 carries, Takats ran for 76 yards on seven carries, and Joseph Seney ran for 18 yards on two carries.
Defensively for the Yellow Jackets, Grey Swanson and Giovanni Restivo had interceptions.
Napoleon’s only score came on a 29-yard pass from Blake Wolf to Trey Rubinstein in the fourth quarter.
Rubinstein caught two passes for 21 yards, including one for negative yardage, and Jacob Shadle and Michael Zapata caught one pass each for a combined four yards.
For the Wildcats, Lawson Seibel ran for 72 yards on 12 carries, Andrew Williams ran for 27 yards on 11 carries, Brett Schooley ran for 18 yards on three carries, and Preston Speaks ran for 14 yards on six carries.
Rossford 47, Fostoria 7
ROSSFORD — Rossford senior quarterback Alex Williams completed 19 of 27 passes for 287 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to a 47-7 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Fostoria at Jackson Ferguson Stadium Friday.
Williams threw 46-yard and 19-yard TD passes to Jake Morrison, 28-yard and 43-yard TD passes to Kaden Kirkman and a 19-yard TD pass to Brenden Revels.
Williams also scored on a 13-yard run, and the Rossford QB ran for 69 yards on 11 carries.
Kirkman caught seven passes for 116 yards, Morrison caught five passes for 97 yards, and Revels caught six passes for 64 yards
Brody Nusbaum also scored for the Bulldogs on a 50-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.
Fostoria’s only score came on a two-yard TD run by Kiesin Cramer in the second quarter. Cramer ran for 81 yards on 22 carries.
Rossford is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the NBC, while Fostoria remains winless in five games.
Gibsonburg 44, Northwood 27
NORTHWOOD — Gibsonburg senior running back Connor Smith ran for 323 yards on 34 carries with four touchdowns to lead the Golden Bears to a 44-27 victory at Northwood Friday.
The Golden Bears had 384 rushing yards to the Rangers’ 148, and had 12 first downs to Northwood’s 11.
Gibsonburg improves to 4-1 while the Rangers fall to 2-3.
Smith scored on runs of 20, 8, 55, and 25 yards, plus Nolan Hoover scored on a 14-yard run for the Golden Bears. Gibsonburg quarterback Daniel Frost threw a six-yard TD pass to Camden Mooney.
For Northwood, quarterback Mason Smith ran for 76 yards on 18 carries. Smith scored on a 51-yard and a two-yard run, the second of which brought the Rangers to within a point, 22-21, with 9:24 remaining in the third quarter.
Smith completed 14 of 21 passes for 127 yards and Frost completed four of five passes for 28 yards.
For Northwood, Montonio Baker scored on a one-yard run and Sean Kovacs scored on a 30-yard fumble recovery.