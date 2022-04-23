PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood girls track team won the Larry Kohring Eastwood Relays, outscoring second place Liberty-Benton 110-102 Friday.
Eastwood coach Nikki Sabo said the meet played right into the team’s strengths.
“Our mid-distance, distance, hurdles, and our field events are our team’s strength,” Sabo said.
“We have depth and experience in these areas. Many of these athletes were on the state qualifying cross-country and elite eight soccer teams and they understand and have experienced that type of competition.”
Eastwood and L-B scored at the top of a meet that featured some of the largest schools in Northwest Ohio.
Sylvania Northview (85½) was third, followed by Findlay (83½), Anthony Wayne (60), Bowling Green (58), Napoleon (36½), Toledo Start (29), Clay (28), Toledo Whitmer (22½), Sylvania Southview (18), Toledo Rogers (15), Columbus Grove (10) and Cardinal Stritch (2).
Eastwood’s 4x100 meter shuttle hurdles team, Aubrey Haas, Reilly Might, Jordan Jenson and Mallory Sandberg, won in 1:10.51. It was vengeance for the Eastwood girls.
“I think we really proved a point,” Might said. “We have only lost to another team at Liberty-Benton by the smallest step, and I think this really proves how much we can do as a team. I think we all prepared very well.”
Eastwood’s 800 sprint medley team, Saylor King (first 100), Julia Sabo (second 100), Mikayla Hoelter (200), and Emma Downs (400), won in 2:01.23, defeating a second-place team from Anthony Wayne (2:01.81) by just over a half-second.
The girls said the cold, windy weather was affecting exchanges, so they had to adapt by not stretching out too much when the baton was passed.
“From my leg, our handoff was a little shaky, but I think we adjusted well, and I was able to get a hold of it and take off,” Hoelter said.
“The two (200) to the four (400) handoff was really good, and our anchor, Emma, brought it home.”
Hoelter said it would be hard to say who had the best leg.
“I mean it’s really hard to tell since there is three different distances, but I think each person had a big part in the whole of it,” Hoelter said.
In one of the few individual races, Haas won the 300 hurdles, finishing in 50.35 to beat second place Northview hurdler Maria Smithers (51.48). Haas will run track next year at Purdue University Fort Wayne.