PEMBERVILLE - Eastwood ran up a 49-7 halftime lead and stayed perfect at 3-0 with a 56-7 victory over visiting Maumee at Freedom Field Friday. The Panthers fell to 0-3.
Quarterback Lake Boos completed eight of nine passes for 139 yards, including six to his brother Case Boos for 75 yards.
Eastwood had 370 total yards, including 231 rushing and 139 passing, while holding Maumee to 202 yards, including 53 rushing and 149 passing.
Case Boos got Eastwood on the board with a 3-yard run and the Eagles took an 8-0 lead when Maumee quarterback Kyle Arndt was sacked in the end zone.
Arndt threw a 44-yard TD pass to Alex Lewis, and Diego Barboza’s conversion kick made it a one-point game, 8-7, with 7:47 remaining in the first quarter. Eastwood followed by scoring seven touchdowns unanswered.
Eastwood running back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner scored from six yards out, Lake Boos threw a 38-yard TD pass to Isaac Cherry to put the Eagles up 21-7, thanks in part to two missed conversion kicks.
Forty-nine seconds into the second quarter, Case Boos intercepted an Arndt pass at the Eastwood 22 and ran 78 yards for a pick-six.
Case Boos followed less than two minutes later catching a TD pass from his older brother, Lake, and then Case scored on a six-yard run with 6:21 remaining in the half.
Emmet Getz scored Eastwood’s final first half TD on a 45-yard run. In the second half, Blake Hitchcock ran in for a four-yard score to close the scoring.
For Eastwood, Cherry caught two passes for 64 yards, Koprowski-Kistner had 54 yards rushing on four carries, Getz had 51 yards on two carries, and Logan Brinker had 45 yards on five carries.
Aaron Thompson had one run for 32 yards, Caiden Maize had four carries for 16 yards, Hitchcock ran three time for 10 yards, and Case Boos had two carries for 10 yards.
For Maumee, Arndt was 15 for 28 for 149 yards with three interceptions by Eastwood defenders Case Boos, Dylan Hoffman and Isaac Reynolds.
For the Panthers, Alex Lewis had four catches for 59 yards, Caleb Boerst had five catches for 48 yards. Dillon Schiavone had four catches for 25 yards and Keishon Midcalf had two receptions for 17 yards.
Arndt led the Panthers’ rushing attack with 29 yards on 15 carries and Boerst had 19 yards on 13 carries.
For the Eastwood defense, Dalton Hesselbart, Bryce Hesselbart and Getz had sacks amounting to 19 yards lost for the Maumee offense.
Hoffman had four tackles with two assists and Dalton Hesselbart had one tackle with seven assists. Lewis led Maumee’s defense with four tackles and four assists and Boerst had four tackles and one assist.