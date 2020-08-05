PEMBERVILLE — It is no secret by now that Eastwood football is a good program year in and year out, they have all of the league titles and playoff appearances to show it. The latest being last year when the Eagles went 10-0 in the regular season and made it the regional semifinals before falling to Oak Harbor.
But all that was accomplished with two 1,000-yard running backs in Justin Pickerel and Jaden Rayford. Rayford, a back, will head to play for the Toledo Rockets this upcoming season. This year it will have to be done without them.
“We need our running backs to be unselfish and we have been fortunate that we have had a lot of running backs that like to do the little things that make the offense go over the past decade, and Jaden and Justin were no exception. They liked to block and were good at faking when they didn’t have the ball. They set a good example for the younger guys and it has just been a continuation for us over the years,” head coach Craig Rutherford said.
That example is part of what has made Eastwood football so good over the years, and why they seemingly get great running backs every year.
Despite the loss of those two, the Eagles do get eight players back on offense, an unprecedented amount for the success that they had last season. Included in that is their quarterback Jared McNulty, a player that many might be surprised to hear threw for 13 touchdowns last season. A big part of that goes to their success running the ball.
“When a team has to prepare for multiple guys obviously that is a challenge defensively, and then in addition to that our play action passing was really good a year ago because they had to commit so many guys to stopping the run,” Rutherford said.
The running game needs to have success for that to continue though and there are couple of guys that are hungry to fill the hole that Rayford and Pickerel’s graduation left.
Emmett Getz, Gage Might, and Evan Kwiatkowski all players that coach Rutherford thinks can do that.
“Evan Goetz had a really good year for us last year, he’ll be a junior. Gage Might played tight end a year ago and he could get some reps at running back for us. Ethan Kwiatkowski came in during the playoffs last year and he ran the ball really well as just a little sophomore so he could do really well I think,” he said.
The uncertainty of who will step up is there, and that could create a dilemma for the offense. McNulty being under center could help, as they know that he has the ability to be a versatile player on offense.
“We think that this year he is even more athletic so that could allow us to do some different things whether it is him throwing on the run or whether it is carrying the ball himself, we think that his improved running ability should allow us to be more dynamic on offense. But the number one thing is that he is just such a smart player, he keeps us in good situations,” he said.
On the defensive side of things, it will be Evan’s brother Zach Kwiatkowski taking the reigns at linebacker, both as a playmaker and a leader on a defense that returns seven.
“He’s started every game for us for the last two seasons and linebacker is one of those positions where the more experienced you get the faster your reads become, the more confident you can be making plays. We really expect him to be the leader defensively for us both as far as making plays and emotionally and just making sure that the your guys are ready to go on Friday nights,” Rutherford said.
Those younger guys will be mostly in his unit, as the linebackers will be young, the defensive line will prove otherwise according to Rutherford.
“I think on defense we return a lot of guys, our defensive line is really experienced. We are just going to have to work hard to get our young linebackers ready to go early in the season,” he said.
No matter what the Eagles decide to do on offense, or how daunting the task of coaching up a young linebacker core, one thing is for sure. The experience of winning championships is still there in 15 returning starters, and the NBC title should still run through the defending champions.