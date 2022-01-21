BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s gymnasium was packed with 1,200 fans Friday for Homecoming and a matchup between two of the Northern Buckeye Conference’s best teams.
However, no one expected a 35-point blowout.
Eastwood 6-foot-3 senior forward Jacob Meyer pieced together a double-double 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles won convincingly over the Royals, 70-35.
Eastwood, at 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the league, maintains sole possession of first place in the NBC, while Elmwood drops to 8-6 and 5-2.
“It was a good team win against a really good team,” Eastwood coach Todd Henline said.
“For us, coming to their place, great atmosphere — it’s refreshing to see a full gym. Elmwood has a great student section, and it was a great high school basketball game.”
Early in the second quarter, the Royals took advantage of three offensive rebounds during a single possession, resulting in senior guard Bryce Reynolds hitting a triple with 6:20 remaining in the first half.
Reynolds’ trey gave the Royals an 18-17 lead, but it would be their last lead of the game.
Eastwood closed the half on a 17-2 run. Then, the Eagles outscored the Royals 18-6 in the third quarter and the rout was on.
“Quite frankly, we told the kids that we thought they quit,” Elmwood coach Ty Traxler said. “We obviously didn’t have a very good end to the first half.
“I told the kids it was kind of embarrassing. We had 1,200 people in the gym all waiting for us to make a run and we stopped playing.”
Traxler thought his team had a chance to get back into the game early in the second half, but they never responded.
“We came out and we got three stops in a row, but we didn’t execute on the offensive end, missed some free throws, and we definitely had a chance to chip into it right off the bat at the end of the third quarter,” Traxler said.
“Then they made a run to get it to 19. I took a timeout and from there on we didn’t put up a fight.”
By game’s end, Eastwood outrebounded Elmwood, 40-25, and the Eagles forced 17 turnovers but committed just four.
Thanks to 21 offensive rebounds, Eastwood got 72 shots from the floor, making 31 (43%), while Elmwood was 11-for-43 (26%) from the field.
Mostly it was about Eastwood’s defense.
“We focused on getting the ball in transition, shutting down their two really good players, Reynolds and (sophomore guard Kade) Lentz. We did a nice job executing that and hit the glass real hard and got our offense going,” Meyer said.
Eastwood coach Todd Henline added, “Our game plan was to really press them and wear them down and force them to spend a lot of energy bringing the ball down the floor, so when they got down to where they could score maybe it will affect their shooting.
“But we had several guys defensively that did a number for us tonight,” Henline continued.
Eastwood senior guard Lake Boos had seven points and four rebounds, but it was his assignment to guard Reynolds. Reynolds was held to single digits, nine points, and he had eight rebounds.
“Lake all year, we’ve asked him to inside guard and outside guard,” Henline said. “We’ve asked him to guard a lot of different characters and he has stepped up huge.
“He has been a man among boys defensively, because Bryce Reynolds can score,” Henline added.
Eastwood’s late first half run began when Meyer, 6-5 senior center Gavin DeWese, and 6-3 senor center Emmet Getz started imposing their will in the paint.
Getz finished with six points and DeWese had four points and six rebounds.
“Gavin is a handful inside and Getz stepped up and made some good moves, too. We tried to kick it into them and let them go to work,” Meyer said.
Henline added, “Gavin is a great passer in the post. But teams are playing him one-on-one. He doesn’t need to pass. He needs to score.
“And he did a great job tonight of really looking to take over the rim and he got them in foul trouble. We really worked on that this week,” Henline added.
For Eastwood, junior guard Case Boos scored 13 points, junior guard Tristan Schuerman had seven points and four steals, and junior guard Lucas Glomski scored six points.
Eastwood starting senior guard Jacob Limes scored all five of his points early in the first quarter before getting into foul trouble, and junior guard Noah Smith added three points.
Lentz led Elmwood with 12 points, junior wing Hayden Wickard had seven points and five rebounds, and junior wing Allen Sterling scored three points.
Junior wing Will Harrison and senior post Casey Frank scored two points each, and senior wing Will Sorensen had a team-high three assists.
In addition, Elmwood 6-0 starting senior wing Kyler Heiserman appeared to roll over on his ankle while driving to the basket and left the game after playing just one minute and 21 seconds.
He did not return after spraining his ankle.
Traxler, the all-time winningness coach in Elmwood boys basketball history, says chalk this game up to a lesson learned.
“It’s a good lesson and we talked about that,” Traxler said. “As a coach, in a game like that, you have very limited opportunities to impact the game.
“Quite frankly, the kids had to flip a switch and start competing again and we didn’t. We cowered and we let our rival absolutely manhandle us and put it to us.
“Eastwood is not a good team. They are an exceptional team,” Traxler continued. “And, if you don’t come out on a mission to fight for four quarters, you see what happens. Credit to Eastwood and hopefully we’ll be better next time out.”