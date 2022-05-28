ELIDA — Coldwater junior pitcher Keegan Bruggeman has an impressive curve ball that starts toward the batter and breaks over the plate, which took Eastwood hitters out of their comfort zone.
Only problem for Bruggeman was he hit four batters and that proved to be the Cavaliers’ downfall as Eastwood won a 3-2 Division III district final at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field.
No. 3 Eastwood, which improves to 25-1, will return to Sandy Field to take on No. 8 Ottawa Hills, 4-0 winners over Tinora at the Defiance district, in a regional semifinal at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Even more unfortunate for Bruggeman was that he hit one of Eastwood’s best baserunners, junior Case Boos, twice.
On both occasions, Boos, who owns the school record for stolen bases, stole second and eventually scored.
Pitching inside to the Eagles was the Cavaliers’ gameplan all along.
“They are very aggressive, and they are up in the batters’ box, and we knew that,” Coldwater coach Brian Halamert said.
“Keegan just had a couple balls that ran in. His ball runs in a lot, so give credit to Case Boos — he got on base.
“They have a very good team and Keagan battled. For a junior first-year starter to come in this situation, in this environment, against a very good team, hats off to Keegan and our six great seniors.”
Boos said it is not the first time an opponent has tried to pitch inside to the Eagles.
“We’ve faced a few pitchers like that this year where the ball tails inside and it is hard to get your hands around,” Boos said.
“But you are not always going to have your best at-bat every time you go to bat, so you just keep battling and you are going to get through it. I think that is what we did today.”
The game tied 2-2, Eastwood scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth, this time thanks to an error and infield hit.
Eastwood junior Jackson Bauer led off by reaching second on a throwing error by Coldwater junior third baseman Evan Halamart.
Bauer advanced to third on sophomore Andrew Badenhop’s grounder to second and scored on a slow-bouncing infield single along the third base line by senior Dylan Hoffman, who barely beat Halamart’s throw to first.
Case Boos’ older brother, Eastwood senior Lake Boos, was the hero on the mound, striking out four, walking four and allowing three hits and one earned run, but he credited his defense.
“It was a battle,” Lake Boos said. “I watched their first few hitters yesterday (7-0 semifinal win over Lima Bath) after our game and it looked like we could throw straight fastballs at them.
“They are going to hit the ball, but I have great fielders in the back. They have my back no matter what.”
In the top of the seventh, Coldwater, trailing 3-2, had two runners on base with two outs, so Leady went out to check on his pitcher.
“You know, he’s a senior. I went out there and he told me to get off the mound and he said, ‘I’m going to finish it.’ And, you know, I walked off the mound,” Leady said.
“To have guys who are competitors like that — he and (senior catcher) Andrew (Arntson) said up there, basically in a nice way, ‘Coach, get the heck out of here because we trust him. We’ve not here without him.’”
Lake Boos added, “Every time he comes out there, I get a little mad. He came out and told me it was my last batter after this, and I wanted to finish this game so bad, so I told him I’d do whatever it took to get that last batter out.”
Lake Boos got sophomore Braylen Halamert to look at a slow change-up that crossed the plate for the third strike and final out.
“The leadoff (previous) batter (sophomore A.J. Halamert), he kept on battling, and I ended up walking him,” Lake Boos said.
“I tried to blow it by him (Braylen Halamert) every time, I wanted him to swing at a fastball, but he (Arntson) gave me the two and he had confidence in me, and I threw it and he looked at it, and that was good.”
Leady said, “He did an incredible job battling all day long and I’m super proud of him.”
Once Lake Boos got the final out, Leady visibly expressed a sigh of relief.
“I’ll say this, it’s Coldwater. You never know what you are going to get,” Leady said.
“They are extremely-well coached and an incredible defensive team — one of the better defensive teams that we’ve seen all year long,” Leady continued.
“We knew coming into this that it was not going to be something easy — that we were going to have to battle our butts off.
“At the end of the day, you just hope you have one more run than the other team and by God, it was not easy, but we got one more.”
Coldwater was the third straight Midwest Athletic Conference team Eastwood beat in the tournament, following Rockford Parkway and Minster, but Coldwater won its 33rd league title.
Coldwater’s only league loss was to Minster, the team Eastwood beat 3-0 in the district final. So the Eagles had some confidence coming into the game.
“Seeing how those three teams compete with each other in their own conference, we knew we can handle all three,” Case Boos said.
“We just went out there and played teams we had not seen before. and we got the job done.”
Case Boos did admit, that after Eastwood outscored opponents this season by an average of 10 runs to less than one run, it is new territory for them to be playing in close games.
“It is kind of nerve-wracking,” Case Boos said. “There are not many games we get like this, so we are going to take advantage. It forces us to push harder for each other and I think we grind them out.”