PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood maintained sole possession of first place in the Northern Buckeye Conference, but Elmwood nearly threw a wrench in the Eagles’ plans.
After the Eagles defeated the Royals, 70-35, on Elmwood’s floor, on Eastwood’s floor Tuesday the Royals forced overtime, but Eastwood prevailed 55-48.
Eastwood improves to 17-3 overall and 11-1 in the NBC, while Elmwood falls to 13-8 and 9-4.
Rossford, 15-6 and 11-2, still has a shot at the title or sharing the title.
The Bulldogs host Genoa Friday while Eastwood has two games remaining, both to be played in less than 24 hours. The Eagles are at Otsego Friday night and at Fostoria Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. JV start).
In Tuesday’s win, Eastwood’s big men, Jacob Meyer and Gavin DeWese, scored 20 apiece to top all scorers.
Andrew Arntson scored six, Lake Boos scored five, and Emmet Getz scored four for the Eagles.
Brady Zielger led Elmwood with 13 points, Bryce Reynolds had 12 points and five rebounds and Kade Lentz had nine points and five assists.
Hayden Wickard had nine points and five rebounds, Kyler Heiserman scored three points and Will Sorensen added two points for the Royals.
BG-MAUMEE BOYS
Zach Furnas scored 17, Brock Hastings scored 14, and Jabari Conway scored 10 to lead Bowling Green to a 73-56 Northern Lakes League victory over visiting Maumee Tuesday.
The Bobcats even their overall record to 10-10 and are 5-7 in the NLL while Maumee dips to 8-13 and 3-10.
For the Bobcats, Ryan Jackson scored nine, Caleb Prater scored eight, Evan Brandt and Jack Suelzer scored six apiece, and Nate Kress added three points.
Micheal Dembski scored 16 and Cole Graetz and Jaden Walker scored 14 apiece to lead the Panthers.
Jayvon Hutchinson scored four points, Kyle Arndt and Caden Brown scored three apiece and Jackson Kain added two points for Maumee.