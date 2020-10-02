PEMBERVILLE — Lake High School’s perfect league record came to a halt Thursday night, as the Flyers flinched at Eastwood on the road 3-1.
Lake’s record in Northern Buckeye Conference games drops to 9-1, while the Eagles’ improve to the same record, creating a tie for first place in the league. The Flyers also drop to 15-2 overall on the year, as Eastwood raises their total record to 12-4.
The Eagles dropped the first of four sets 25-22, before responding with 25-20, 25-18, and 25-13 games. Eastwood also managed to avenge their September 8 loss to the Flyers.
“It’s big for us. Losing to them in 5 the last time, we are trying to work on competing in every match,” Eastwood head coach Jeff Beck said.
“Lake is an amazing program. Those girls are so good. To get a win against a team like that is great for us, because they are very disciplined and extremely well-coached.”
The Eagles and Flyers traded leads in the first set before Lake eventually came out on top.
“After losing that first set, we knew it was going to be a long night,” Beck said.
The Eagles appeared to improve as the game wore on, winning with bigger leads in each subsequent set. Eastwood won by 5 in the second and 7 in the third before winning by 12 in the decisive fourth set.
Morgan McMillin led Eastwood to victory, in part due to her 10 kills and 6 digs.
“I think that we worked really hard for a great win. We’ve been really wanting this for a long time. It’s a great feeling to win,” McMillin said.
Also leading the Eagles on the night were Brenna Moenter with 15 kills and 11 digs.
Creating offense for Eastwood was primarily Anna Ramlow, who recorded 25 assists in the match. Ramlow also helped on defense, recording 24 digs. Most outstanding on defense was Sheridan Schuerman, who recorded 34 digs through three sets.
The Eagles now prepare for their next match on Monday, when they welcome Ida High School from Michigan. The Flyers travel to Delta High School the same day to face the Panthers.
“We want to take everything one match at a time, and hope maybe in the end, we never know what’s going to happen, but if we share with them, it’s kind of an honor to share with them. But both of us have more matches to go,” Beck said.
Both teams have four remaining NBC dates on their schedules, which end Oct. 15.
Eastwood faces Rossford and Otsego at home, while going on the road to face Elmwood and Woodmore.
Lake meanwhile faces Elmwood and Woodmore at home, and travels to Otsego and Fostoria.