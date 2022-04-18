NAPOLEON — The Eastwood boys track team won the eight-team Napoleon Wildcat Invitational at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium Saturday.
Eastwood scored 151 points to defeat second place Wauseon (125), followed by Archbold (86), Bowling Green (81), Napoleon (79), Defiance (55) and Toledo Emmanuel Christian (4).
Eastwood girls finished second, scoring 142½ points to finish behind champion Celina (170½). Defiance (71) was third, followed by BG (73½), Napoleon (64½), Wauseon (61), Archbold (50) and Emmanuel Christian (4).
In the boys meet, BG’s Aaron Partin won the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:10.09, less than half a second better than second place Eastwood runner Devin Good (2:10.56).
Eastwood senior Jacob Meyer won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, and besting second place Archbold jumper Gavin Bailey (5-10) by 2 inches.
Eastwood’s Dalton Hesselbart took the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 2 feet better than the second place vaulters.
Eastwood’s Emmet Getz won the discus, throwing 133-4, almost 9 feet farther than second place Celina thrower Kaden Murlin (124-11).
In the girls meet, Eastwood’s Emma Downs won the 200-meter dash championship, finishing in 27.95.
The Eastwood girls 4x100 relay team, Downs, Mikayla Hoelter, Julie Sabo and Saylor King, won in a time of 53.34.
Sabo won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 3 inches, which was over a foot better than the second place vaulter (8 feet, 9 inches).
Downs also won the long jump with a leap of 15-7. The meet record of 17-7¾ was set by Eastwood athlete Katelyn Meyer, now a Bowling Green State University volleyball standout, in 2017.
Eastwood’s Ava Kiefer won the discus (123-3) by nearly 14 feet.