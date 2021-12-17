ROSSFORD — Eastwood 6-foot-2 senior forward Andrew Arntson scored on a rebound and put-back with 10 seconds remaining to propel the Eagles to a 61-59 overtime victory over Rossford Friday.
Arntson’s winning score made all the difference on whether it would be Eastwood or Rossford in the driver’s seat in the Northern Buckeye Conference.
“This is a huge game. We all think it’s between us and Rossford, and for us to come and get the first one of the two was huge,” Arntson said. “We have to bring the intensity the rest of the season and the next time we play them.”
Eastwood senior guard Jacob Meyer led all scorers with a double-double 24 points and 13 rebounds while Arntson had 18 points and four rebounds.
The Eagles improve to 5-1 overall and are a perfect 3-0 in the conference.
“Our team is playing well right now. All this is to their credit. This is awesome,” said Eastwood assistant coach Jeff Limes, who was filling in for head coach Todd Henline.
“All the credit goes to them. They are hard-working kids and I love them to death. They are great kids,” Limes continued.
The Bulldogs fall to 4-1 and 2-1. It is Rossford’s first regular season loss in two years.
“They just flat out played harder than we did, and they wanted it more than we did,” Rossford coach Brian Vorst said.
“They were mentally tougher than we were. They had guys who wanted to get a win, we had guys who wanted to play. That is the difference.
“That is why they were voted league champs (preseason favorite) and we are behind the eight-ball now and we have to go catch them,” Vorst continued.
The final minute of overtime saw Eastwood junior guard Case Boos make both ends of a one-and-one with 47.5 seconds remaining to tie the game at 59-all.
Five seconds later, Rossford junior guard Brenden Revels was whistled for traveling when he slipped to the floor driving to the basket.
Eastwood, out of time outs, used the next 32 seconds on one possession. When senior guard Lake Boos’ shot did not fall, Arntson was there for the answer.
“I just saw the shot going up and crashed the boards,” Arntson said.
Arntson was doing exactly what coach Limes told him to do.
“Right there at the end, I pointed to four kids and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go get offensive rebounds. We must go get that ball right there and that is what we did,’” Limes said.
Meyer performed the same trick at the end of regulation, scoring on a tip-in at the buzzer to tie the game at 55-55 and force overtime. It was the first sign that the Eagles were going to complete their comeback.
Rossford led 46-31 after three quarters, but the Eagles opened the fourth on a 12-0 run. At that point everyone inside a nearly packed George Wolfe Field House knew this game was coming down to the wire.
Meyer, who was being face-guarded all night, exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring six points during the run, which lasted nearly four minutes.
“He’s one of the most explosive guys I’ve ever seen. He jumps out of the gym,” Arntson said. “He got some rebounds for us, and he started us off — he did it all tonight.”
Limes added, “He’s been doing it for years. Teams shut him down and they face guard him and it’s hard for a kid to get over top of that, but he battled back.
“Jake is that type of kid. I challenged him in the huddle, and I think he stepped up pretty darn well,” Limes continued.
Eastwood shot 39% (21-for-54) from the field, 26% (5-for-19) from behind the arc and made 14 of 15 free throws (93%).
Arntson was 4-for-7 from behind the arc, including hitting two treys to provide the Eagles’ first six points, and a trey to finish off the 12-0 run in the fourth quarter.
“I came out hot at the start, got a three to start the game, and then it went from there,” Arntson said.
The elephant in the room was the battle inside between Eastwood 6-5 senior Gavin DeWese and Rossford 6-9 junior Derek Vorst.
They were teammates at Rossford last year, but DeWese transferred this year.
Derek Vorst led Rossford with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while DeWese, who fouled out with 2:18 remaining in OT, had eight points and 11 rebounds.
“I think it was a great battle for each of them,” Limes said. “They bodied each other, Derek bumped into him, and Gavin bumped into Derek.
“Great post players on the inside and you can’t ask for anything better. It was just fun,” Limes added.
For Rossford, junior Jake Morrison scored 13 points, Revels had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists, and senior Ben Morrison scored six points.
Rossford juniors Jeremiah McIlroy and Brandon Swope scored four points apiece and junior Garette Murphree added two points.
The Bulldogs shot 37% (21-for-57) from the field, 30% (6-for-20) from behind the arc, and 61% (11-for-18) from the free throw line. Eastwood outrebounded Rossford, 39-29, and each team had 11 turnovers.
For the Eagles, Case Boos had eight points and two assists and junior guard Tristan Schuerman added three points.
Arntson was just glad Limes was there for the Eagles when Henline had to miss because of COVID protocols.
Limes was doused over the head with a celebratory drink the minute he arrived in the locker room.
“Coach (Jeff) Limes stepping in for us tonight, which is huge for us because coach (Todd) Henline couldn’t be here, but he did a great job of preparing us for this game,” Arntson said.