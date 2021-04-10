PEMBERVILLE - Ethan Rapp pitched a two-hit complete game for Eastwood baseball on Friday, as the Eagles cruised to a 7-1 win over Oak Harbor.
The Eagles stay a perfect 9-0 with the win. Oak Harbor falls to 4-4 with the loss.
After a clean inning by Rapp to start off the game, the Eagles tacked on two runs on Oak Harbor ace Ashton Schroeder after a hit by pitch and walk got two runners on, then subsequent passed balls moved the runners around with both runs eventually scoring on the same passed ball.
Rapp, who gave up a single in the first inning, started to settle in as beginning with the last out of the first inning, he would set down ten-straight batters, getting to the fifth inning unscathed.
Gunner Gregg came in to take over at the mound for Oak Harbor in the second inning and the Eagles found it tough sledding against him early. After getting one run off him in the second inning thanks to a Rapp single and an attempt to get a stealing runner at second went awry, Gregg settled in giving up just that one hit in his first three innings of work. Heading into the fifth inning, the Eagles held a 3-0 lead over the Rockets.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Rockets started to threaten down by just three runs as they got the first three runners on base due to two errors by the Eagles and a fielder’s choice. A run scored because of the second error but despite having runners on first and second with no outs, a strikeout and double play was able to stop the bleeding for the Eagles.
It was a tough inning, which nearly resulted in disaster, but Eastwood head coach Kevin Leady’s main priority was making sure that his team focused on finishing the game.
“I tried to just encourage them, when stuff like that happens our message is always the next pitch. The next pitch is most important, don’t let it snowball and pick him (Rapp) up. He threw a heck of a game, don’t let him down now when he needs you the most,” Leady said.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles would pick Rapp up and then some, again getting two runs off passed balls after three straight walks, and then getting the bats to wake up a little bit with Jared Bonfiglio and Jordan Pickerel each picking up an RBI single to stretch the lead to 7-1.
It was a game where the Eagles didn’t hit the ball all that well, as they only had two RBI’s of the seven runs they scored in the game, but the Eagles pride themselves on being a team that can find other ways to produce good outcomes.
“We preach all the time that most days all three phases, we won’t be good at. The one that we want to be good at is obviously on the mound and Ethan did a fantastic job, our defense was pretty solid and we did enough at the plate. We took advantage of some of the miscues, but for the most part I was really happy with the other two aspects our defense and our pitching,” Leady said.
The insurance runs proved to be enough, especially for Rapp who continued to pitch well in the later innings, holding the Rockets scoreless in the final two innings to close out the game.
Rapp has won his last three outings after a no decision in the Eagles opener. He hasn’t given up an earned run since that opener. For the game against the Rockets, he went seven innings giving up one run (not earned) on two hits and struck out 10.
“He was working great tempo, throwing pitches for strikes and getting ahead of hitters. When he did that he was pretty effective. He attacked guys, got ahead and let the defense work,” Leady said.
There wasn’t much to be seen for the Eagles at the plate besides those two RBI singles by Bonfiglio and Pickerel. Lake Boos came across the plate twice in the game and was walked three times. Andrew Arnston, who has started the season with 19 RBI’s in nine games, got the only extra base hit in the game for the Eagles with a double in the first inning.
Next up for the Eagles is their first league game of the season on the road at Woodmore on Monday.