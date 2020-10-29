PEMBERVILLE — Playing in the regional semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons, the Eastwood Eagles find themselves in a familiar position — in the midst of a deep playoff run.
Behind their senior leaders, the Eagles are looking to continue their playoff run against a 7-2 North Union team on Saturday.
North Union is not the team many expected to be playing in this game. The Wildcats enter the contest as the No. 8 seed and are fresh off a 28-7 upset over the No. 1 seed Liberty-Benton Eagles last week.
That No. 8 seed might not be completely indicative of this North Union team though, whose losses have come to teams with a combined record of 15-1 this season. That includes 8-0, Division III opponent Jonathan Alder who the Wildcats fell to 16-7 in the opening game of the season.
“It was tough to try to place teams. You only had five games to go off of. North Union lost to a really good Jonathan Alder team and then they lost a close game to St. Paris Graham. With only five games going into the seeding we really didn’t know where anybody was,” Eastwood head coach Craig Rutherford said. “I think it is going to be just two good football teams and we are happy that we get to go out another night and try to advance to the next round.”
North Union is led by running back Trevor Moran who has ran for 1,119 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. Last week against Liberty Benton he rumbled for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
He is a threat to run in between the tackles and can beat you on the outside as well. Rutherford said that the talented Moran has benefited from some stellar play from the rest of that offense.
“Obviously he is really good and then I think that the key thing for their offense is the speed that everybody else comes off the ball with. Their line is explosive and the rest of their running backs love to block too. It looks like it is a bunch of unselfish guys that have been trying to do everything they can to get a win and he has certainly benefited from that,” he said.
The guy handing the ball to Moran is Preston Crabtree, who was 7-for-10 throwing for 117 yards last week. He was also able to tuck the ball down and run when needed, rushing for 57 yards on the ground.
Crabtree is the biggest reason why this team can play tight at the line of scrimmage as well as spread the ball out five wide. He can throw out of virtually any formation and runs a solid bootleg.
“He’s really good when he gets out in space, either sprinting out or bootlegging off their runs. When he’s got the option out there to throw it deep or take off he’s dangerous so as he’s rolling out we’re going to have somebody in his face giving him pressure. Otherwise he’s going to make a great decision once he gets out there,” Rutherford said.
North Union can defeat you in multiple ways, and Rutherford knows how tough that can be to stop.
“They just have so many athletes, you can’t really key in on just one guy so it is a situation where we are going to have to be really sound defensively and locked into our assignments. I think our guys are ready to embrace that challenge. They are excited to play a team that is going to line up and run it right at us a few times, they haven’t really seen that this season,” he said.
One of those athletes is Trevyn Feasel who, along with a 11-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half, had four receptions for 55 yards and six rushes for 36 yards.
“He’s the type of guy that you have to know where he is at on the field at all times. He can make big plays catching the ball. We think that he is a good blocker and obviously defensively we think that he is a great player, one of their best guys so just being aware where he’s at and making sure we line up to their formations correctly will limit what he can do next week,” Rutherford said.
Eastwood has been led all season by their crowded running back room. Sophomore Bryce Koprowski-Kistner leads the way for the Eagles in the backfield. He has 772 yards on 138 carries and has punched the ball into the endzone nine times. Koprowski-Kistner also leads the team in receiving with six receptions for 139 yards.
Emmet Getz, Gage Might and Ethan Kwiatkowski have also all been crucial to the Eagles, combing for 826 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Despite the impressive rushing statistics that Eastwood puts up every season, Rutherford believes that a lot of their success against the Wildcats will be predicated on the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
“We are going to need all of our backs to run as hard as they can. When they are asked to fake, make sure they continue to fake great, make sure they block for each other which they have continued to do the past couple of weeks. As we’ve gotten going offensively those are the little things that I think have really helped us,” he said.
Senior quarterback Jared McNulty has also been able to pass the ball when they need him, going 25 of 42 for 437 yards and six touchdowns.
Rutherford knows that this offense is going to have to play flawlessly to pull off a win against a Wildcat team that held Liberty Benton to just seven points last week.
“For us, to keep drives going, we are going to have to play a really clean game, make sure we are really disciplined, make sure we are sharp on our assignments which we have been the past couple of weeks. And then just make sure that we run the ball really hard and take advantage of the big plays when they open because against this team we are not going to get many chances to make big plays, so we want to make sure we take advantage of those chances,” he said.
This game marks North Union’s fourth playoff game of the season, one of the most unlikely runs for a team in the state of Ohio this year. Eastwood hopes that they can be the ones to stop the Cinderella run by the Wildcats and make it to the regional finals for the first time since 2017.