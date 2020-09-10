After dropping the first two sets of the night, Eastwood volleyball would not be able to recover as they fell to Whitmer 3-1 on Wednesday night at home.
They would fall in the first two sets by scores of 25-17 and a close 26-24. The third set would be pure domination by the Eagles, taking it by the score of 25-6. That domination wouldn’t carry over the fourth set however, as Whitmer would take it 25-22 and claim victory on the match.
The first set would be Whitmer’s the whole way with the Panthers taking hold of the lead from the start and never relinquishing it.
The second set would start in the same way as the Panthers led 18-14 at one point in the set, but would give up a run to the Eagles before calling a timeout trailing 22-21.
The timeout would prove to do the trick though, with the Panthers getting two quick points to edge back over the Eagles 23-22.
The loss sets the Eagles back to 4-3 on the season and they have now dropped two games in two nights after the five-set loss to Lake on Thursday night.