PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood broke open a close game by going on a 15-5 third quarter run and then held on to defeat Bellevue, 45-42, in a non-league encounter Thursday.
Eastwood improves to 7-2 on the season while Bellevue falls to 5-5.
Eastwood senior Jacob Meyer led Eastwood with 19 points, including 14 in the middle two quarters, to propel the Eagles to a bounce-back win after falling at Ottawa-Glandorf the night prior.
Eastwood junior Case Boos scored 13, including three three-point goals.
Senior Lake Boos scored five points, Gavin DeWese scored four points, and Brady Weaver and Emmet Getz contributed two points each for the Eagles.
For Bellevue, Jackson Martin scored 13, Ryan Mohr scored nine, Deegan Horn had six points, Ashton Martin and Mason Treat scored five apiece and Tyler Ray and Joel Ray added two points each.
ELMWOOD-LIBERTY-BENTON BOYS
BLOOMDALE — In non-league action Thursday, Elmwood hung with Liberty-Benton for three quarters, but the Eagles exploded for a second quarter run that the Royals could not recover from.
The Royals led 14-12 after one quarter, but L-B went on a 25-8 second quarter run to take a commanding 37-22 halftime lead on their way to a 68-58 victory.
L-B improves to 7-3 while Elmwood falls to 4-5.
Elmwood senior Bryce Reynolds was the game’s top scorer with 28 points, including five three-point goals, and three assists. Kyler Heiserman added 10 points for the Royals.
Cason Doolittle led the Eagles with 25 points, Austin Hanni-Wells scored 14 and Chandler Parker added 13 points.
For Elmwood, Brady Ziegler scored eight, Kade Lentz had seven points and five assists and Hayden Wickard added five points.
LAKE-DELTA BOYS
MILLBURY — After winning five of their previous six games, Lake fell to Delta, 59-28, in non-league action Thursday night.
The Flyers are 5-4 while Delta improves to 4-3.
Josh Tresnan-Reighard led the Panthers with 20 points and Bryce Gillen added 11.
Caleb Tobias led Lake with seven points, Brendon Derr scored six, and Connor Moore and Cam Hoffman scored four apiece.
Severie Proffitt had three points and Dylan Wylie and Chase Osborn added two points each for the Flyers.