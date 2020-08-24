Eastwood started the season on the right foot, rolling to an easy 9-0 victory over Bowling Green Saturday morning.
The Eagles (1-0) saw contributions from everywhere on the field, as seven different players scored goals in the contest. The underclass players led the effort, with sophomore Kenna Souder and freshman Delaine Zura both tallying two goals.
“I’m really happy about it. It was just fun,” Eastwood head coach Megan Rutherford said. “It was our first game playing somebody besides ourselves, and everyone played really well. They all stepped up. They were game ready.”
All 22 available players on the Eagles roster appeared in the game, which got out of hand for the Bobcats early. Eastwood scored their first goal less than three minutes into the contest, followed by another goal less than two minutes later.
Other players to find the back of the net included Claire Carpenter, Sydney Ameling, Jada Jensen, Kendall Gedert and Abby Rothenbuhler.
A goal with 31 minutes remaining in the first half put the Eagles up 3-0. It would be a quiet spell before Eastwood notched their fourth and fifth goals with 12 and 10 minutes remaining in the half. Souder went into the break responsible for two of the five goals.
“She did really well. Good finishing, she was patient. She did her defensive duties. She did well off the ball, and when she was on the ball, she made good choices. I’m really happy with her play,” Rutherford said.
The second half started slow before seeing more of the same from the Eagles. Goals with 25, 15, and nine minutes remaining in the game put Eastwood up 8-0. A goal with 57 seconds left put the Eagles up 9-0 and was the final nail in the coffin.
Eastwood tallied 26 shots on goal, making for a shooting percentage of nearly 35%. Another standout in the contest was Hannah Montag, who recorded an impressive six assists.
The Bobcats (0-1) were held scoreless in the contest, and will now get ready to travel to Rossford today to take on the Bulldogs.
“I’m glad they worked hard until the end. It’s pretty easy to give up. It’s rough not having any preseason games, but I think they did well,” Bowling Green head coach Erika Kimple said.
The Eagles travel to Liberty-Benton on Tuesday in what will be a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal, in which Liberty-Benton won 1-0 in double overtime. Liberty-Benton advanced to the regional finals before falling in the Div. III state championship.