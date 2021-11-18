Lake boys basketball coach Jeff Hoffman returns for this third year with four lettermen — senior guard Richie Hayward, senior forward Cam Hoffman and junior forwards Matt Perry and Myles Lowe.
Last year’s Lake team finished 6-17 overall and 2-12 in the Northern Buckeye Conference. In his first two years, coach Hoffman’s teams have gone 10-35.
Coach Hoffman says this year’s team strengths are its defense and overall athleticism, and he is expecting a much-improved season.
Cam Hoffman averaged 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in earning honorable mention All-NBC and all-district honors.
The coach said Cam Hoffman is the “center piece of our offense. He rebounds the ball extremely well and plays strong and physical defense.”
The coach added that he will be a top scorer again “due to his strong post presence and play.”
Hayward contributed 4.3 points and 3.1 assists, and coach Hoffman says he brings “veteran leadership and the ability to facilitate the offense.”
“He has the ability to get to the basket and create shots for himself and teammates,” coach Hoffman said.
Coach Hoffman added that Matt Perry will also be to score because of his “ability to create his own shot and get to the rim.”
Lake will employ a deliberate offense and “strong” man-to-man defense.
“Richie Hayward and Matt Perry are both good as ball defenders and understand all defensive concepts of man-to-man defense,” Hoffman said. “Cam Hoffman understands man-to-man defense and has an ability to rebound.”
There are others coming into the mix, like Connor Moore, who has “shown improvement from last year in understanding the game of basketball and his overall athletic make up will help us on both ends of the floor.”
You can include Dylan Wiley and Brandon Darr as players expected to contribute.
“Both have put in an extreme amount of work during the off season and will help us both offensively and defensively,” coach Hoffman said.
In the NBC, the Lake coach expects his to finish in the “middle of the pack due to our returning experience and a young core group of promising basketball players.”
“Our league is very strong due to the return of many seniors on every team,” the Lake coach added.