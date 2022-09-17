SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Dustin Johnson already is approaching $10 million in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series and he's playing like that number is going to keep soaring.

Johnson ran off nine birdies Friday, none longer than about 12 feet, and posted a 9-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms to build a three-shot lead after the first of three rounds in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.

